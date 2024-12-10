Trump announces big plan to juice the economy: 'GET READY TO ROCK!'

President-elect Donald Trump announced a plan to encourage business investment in the U.S. for his second term in the White House.

Polling after the astounding results of the election found that many Americans voted on the basis that Republicans could be trusted to manage the economy far better than Democrats. Among the economic concerns was the high inflation that hit American budgets during the Biden administration.

Wall Street titans, including bankers and investors, expect that Trump's policies will be a boon for big business.

Trump said that he would incentivize business investment by cutting regulations.

"Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals," wrote Trump on social media.

"GET READY TO ROCK!!!" he added all in caps.

Trump's second term will likely be very friendly to business interests and expanding the economy. After he was declared the winner in November, the stock market soared to historic highs on the hope that profits might increase under his policies.

A poll in 2023 found that 54% of respondents trust Republicans on the economy while only 45% said they trust Democrats on the economy. 51% of respondents said that they believe the economy was in a slump.

Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase said that his industry was "dancing in the street" over Republican victories in the Oval Office, the Senate, and the House of Representatives.

Trump has also announced a plan to impose heavy tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China in order to pressure them to increase efforts to stop illegal immigration as well as the flow of illicit drugs from their countries into the U.S. Some free-market proponents have warned that Trump's love of tariffs could push the U.S. into trade wars with other nations that would likely lead to job losses and higher prices on imported goods.

