Trump Cabinet leans into meme culture, turning policy into pure internet gold

The Trump administration's unique social media brand was on full display this week, with several Cabinet officials cutting through the eventful news cycle with humorous posts and online exchanges.

This administration is proving to be one of the most meme-literate administrations of our time, whether its Vice President JD Vance embracing the countless, often unflattering AI depictions of himself or Secretary of State Marco Rubio piling on to running online jokes.

'I do not normally respond to online rumors but feel the need to do so.'

Rubio most recently leaned into an ongoing joke about his various roles in the administration. In addition to serving as secretary of state, Rubio also serves as acting national security adviser and acting archivist of the United States. Given the vast responsibilities Rubio has taken on, online users will often joke that he will fill any vacant role, even if it's completely irrelevant to his current positions.

Whether its the newest vacancy in Venezuelan leadership or an open slot for an NFL head coach or general manager, Rubio took to social media to quash the rumors.

"I do not normally respond to online rumors but feel the need to do so at this moment[.] I will not be a candidate for the currently vacant HC and GM positions with the Miami Dolphins," Rubio said in a post on X. "While you never know what the future may bring right now my focus must remain on global events and also the precious archives of the United States of America."

Rubio was not the only high-profile official to chime in on the online discourse.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled his new and improved dietary guidance on Wednesday, which quickly became the subject of humorous exchanges online.

Vice President Vance jokingly pushed back on Kennedy's new food pyramid, lamenting one go-to "dietary staple" he felt was underrepresented.

"Hey [Secretary Kennedy] this new food pyramid is solid but you forgot to include one dietary staple," Vance said in a post on X alongside a photo of cookies and cream ice cream.



Kennedy replied with the infamous meme photo of Vance edited to appear overweight with overgrown hair.

"Caution! Do not take dietary advice from this guy," Kennedy said in the post.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, also outlined health standards for alcohol consumption, noting that alcohol is appropriate in moderate quantities for social occasions so long as people "don't have it for breakfast." He later made a humorous clarification on in a social media post.

"Brunch is obviously different than breakfast," Oz said. "(Yes, still keep to a minimum.)"

