Trump clarifies abortion stance after stating 6-week ban is 'too short'

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump clarified his stance on abortion Friday after stating previously that he believes a six-week ban is "too short."



Trump told Fox News late last week that he plans to vote against Florida's Amendment 4, called the "Right to Abortion Initiative."

'The Democrats are radical.'

If passed in the upcoming November election, the amendment would add language to the Florida Constitution's Declaration of Rights that states, "No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider."

In 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) passed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which bans abortions at six weeks. The amendment seeks to overturn those restrictions.

During an NBC News interview on Thursday, Trump stated that he believes "the six week is too short."

"It has to be more time. And I've told them that I want more weeks," Trump said.

When asked whether he plans to vote in favor of Amendment 4, he responded, "I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks. Look, just so you understand, everybody wanted Roe v. Wade terminated for years, 52 years. I got it done. They wanted it to go back to the states. Exceptions are very important for me, for Ronald Reagan, for others that have navigated this very, very interesting and difficult path."

His campaign released a statement following the interview, attempting to clarify Trump's position amid pushback from pro-life supporters.

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, "President Trump has not yet said how he will vote on the ballot initiative in Florida, he simply reiterated that he believes six weeks is too short."

On Friday, he addressed his previous remarks, telling Fox News that he plans to vote "no" on Florida's amendment because of Democrats' "radicalization" regarding supporting abortion up to nine months. However, he reiterated that six weeks is "just too short a period."

"The Democrats are radical because the nine months is just a ridiculous situation, where you can do an abortion in the nine month," Trump said. "And, you know, some of the states like Minnesota and other states have it where you could actually execute the baby after birth and all of that stuff is unacceptable."

Trump also noted that he plans to cover the cost of in-vitro fertilization treatments. He told Fox News that his campaign will release additional details on the plan in the upcoming weeks.

