Trump cracks everyone up at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Here are his 4 funniest moments.

On Monday, the White House held its annual Easter Egg Roll — a family-friendly event hosted on the South Lawn, where children are invited to participate in activities like egg hunts, storytelling, live music, games, crafts, and photo opportunities with the president, the first lady, and the Easter Bunny.

In his speech, President Trump acknowledged the religious significance of the holiday, calling Easter “a very special day … where we celebrate Jesus”; praised the strong economy and military, including the recent Iran pilot rescue; thanked egg farmers for lowering prices and supplying the event; and boasted about the improved White House and country.

But his serious tone didn’t last long.

Away from the podium, the Easter spirit turned to delightful chaos as Trump unleashed some classic one-liners amid the egg rolls and bunny ears.

Here are his funniest moments.

1. Biden-autopen lecture at coloring time

While sitting and coloring with children, Trump launched into a tangent about Joe Biden and the autopen.

After holding up a picture he had signed, Trump told the kids coloring next to him: “[Joe Biden] was incapable of signing his name, so they followed him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? An autopen!”

“He'd take the paper, hand it to his guys, sign it with an autopen, and give it back. Not too good, right?” he added.

The kids’ confused stares made it peak Trump comedy.

RELATED: Probe into alleged autopen misuse to continue — but Biden unlikely to face charges, source says

2. eBay business advice for kids

While signing coloring pages the kids had been working on, Trump deadpanned: “I could sign autographs for you guys … and then tonight you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay!”

The quip was met with immediate requests for his signature.

3. ‘Best president’ compliment gets instant nod

At one point during the coloring activity, a little boy blurted out, “Donald Trump, you’re the best president ever.”

Without missing a beat, Trump casually replied, “Thank you, honey. I agree.”

RELATED: Trump reveals which world leader called Biden 'mentally retarded'

4. Coach Trump takes the field

Right as the egg-rolling race was about to begin, President Trump suddenly became Coach Trump, sporting a whistle and a go-get-’em attitude.

“This is very athletic. Focus — total focus!” he told the kids before aggressively blowing the whistle.

In the end, the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll proved once again that Donald Trump is at his best when the script ends. Whether he’s turning a coloring table into a Biden roast session, offering kids eBay business advice, agreeing he’s the best president, or coaching egg races like it’s the Super Bowl, his off-the-cuff energy can transform a wholesome family tradition into pure comedy gold.