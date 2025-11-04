Trump endorses Cuomo and threatens to pull federal funding to NYC if Mamdani wins

President Donald Trump said Monday that he was endorsing the disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo the day before the mayoral election in New York City.

The president said in the post on Truth Social that it was imperative for voters to support Cuomo even if they didn't like him in order to avoid the imposition of extremist policies under Zohran Mamdani.

'I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE.'

"Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!" Trump wrote.

He went on to warn that federal funds would be limited to New York City if Mamdani won.

"If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!" he wrote.

Mamdani is ahead in the polling, and Cuomo's only hope is for Curtis Sliwa to drop out and try to capture as many of his supporters as possible. The president warned that Mamdani's policies would decimate the city.

"His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful," Trump added. "I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE."

Zohran has gained popularity for promising to battle high rents and the cost of living in New York City by taxing the rich more and expanding rent controls. Critics have argued that the socialist policies would lead to more turmoil, not less.

Cuomo has clobbered Mamdani over his inexperience in their debates but has not yet been able to make up the gap in more recent polling.

