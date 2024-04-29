Trump says he and DeSantis 'had a great meeting' in Florida

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday, Trump noted in a post on Truth Social.
"I am very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. We had a great meeting yesterday, arranged by mutual friend Steve Witkoff," Trump said in the post, adding that the meeting took place in the Sunshine State at the Shell Bay Club.
"The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Also discussed was the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC! I greatly appreciate Ron’s support in taking back our Country from the Worst President in the History of the United States. November 5th is a BIG DAY!!!" Trump said in the post.
DeSantis, who won re-election in 2022 and is serving his second term as governor, launched a presidential bid last year but ultimately dropped out of the 2024 GOP presidential nominating contest earlier this year after placing second in the Iowa presidential caucuses.
When dropping out, DeSantis endorsed Trump, calling him "superior" to President Joe Biden.
Florida went to Trump, a Republican, in the 2016 and 2020 presidential election contests, but to Barack Obama, a Democrat, in 2008 and 2012.
"Crooked Joe Biden just announced that he's willing to debate! Everyone knows he doesn’t really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters," Trump has declared in a Truth Social post.
