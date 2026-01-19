Trump DHS sets the record straight after left-wing critics accuse ICE of dragging 'half-naked' American from his home

Critics of President Donald Trump’s administration accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers of dragging an American citizen with no criminal history from his home over the weekend.

Videos circulated on social media of a raid in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday, appearing to show federal agents escorting an elderly man from his home, through the snow, and into a federal vehicle. The handcuffed man was wearing only shorts and Crocs, with a blanket draped over his shoulders.

'Both of these sexual predators remain AT LARGE in St. Paul.'

Reuters reported that his family requested a Hmong interpreter.

“Marching half-naked elderly people out into the snow, your tax dollars at work,” columnist Jill Filipovic wrote.

Political commentator Ed Krassenstein called the Trump administration “disgusting,” adding that the man detained by federal agents was a “U.S. citizen with no criminal record.”

“Armed ICE agents broke down the door without presenting a valid warrant, entered with guns drawn, and handcuffed him in front of his 5-year-old grandson, who was left crying and traumatized,” Krassenstein said.

“ICE then drove him around for nearly an hour, questioned and fingerprinted him, confirmed he was a citizen and not the person they were looking for… and dropped him back at home. No apology. No explanation. No accountability.”

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin described Krassenstein’s post as “fear mongering,” explaining that ICE was attempting to arrest two convicted sex offenders.

“One of the criminal targets had convictions for sex with a minor and sexual assault. The other target had convictions for sex assault with penetration in the first degree, domestic violence, and violating a protective order. Both also have convictions for failure to register as sex offenders. They both have final orders of removal from an immigration judge,” McLaughlin wrote.

“The US citizen,” McLaughlin continued, presumably referring to the man detained in the video, “lives with these two convicted sex offenders at the site of the operation.”

“The individual refused to be fingerprinted or facially ID’d. He matched the description of the targets. As with any law enforcement agency, it is standard protocol to hold all individuals in a house of an operation for safety of the public and law enforcement,” McLaughlin added. “Both of these sexual predators remain AT LARGE in St. Paul. We will be providing the public with photos and descriptors to help us locate and apprehend these public safety threats.”

