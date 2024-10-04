Trump drags Liz Cheney as she stumps for Kamala Harris: 'Stupid warhawk'

Former Jan. 6 committee member Liz Cheney suggested in August 2020 that Kamala Harris was "a radical liberal who wants to raise your taxes, take away your guns and your health insurance, explode the size of our federal government and give it control over every aspect of our lives. She would recreate America in the image of what we've seen on the streets of Portland and Seattle. We won't give her the chance."

On Thursday, Cheney urged voters in Wisconsin to give Harris a chance.

Addressing a crowd in Ripon, Cheney said that she and Harris are "bound together by the one thing that matters to us as Americans more than any other. And that's our duty to our Constitution."

Cheney, apparently willing to now overlook Harris' difficulties with various amendments in the Constitution, suggested further that the border czar would "defend the rule of law," "unite this nation," and "inspire all of our children."

When asked about Cheney's endorsement of the vice president, President Donald Trump did not hold back, telling a reporter, "Liz Cheney lost for Congress. She was terrible. ... Liz Cheney is a stupid war hawk. All she wants to do is shoot missiles at people."

Trump suggested further that the endorsement is not the flex the Harris campaign figures it for, stating, "I think they hurt each other. I think they're so bad, both of them."

Cheney lost by a landslide in the Republican primary on Aug. 16, 2022. Trump-backed Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) secured 66.3% of the vote. Cheney went home with less than 29% of the vote.

While Cheney's work on House Democrats' Jan. 6 committee helped her alienate voters, it became clear over time that she was only nominally conservative.

Conservative Review assigned Cheney a Liberty Score of only 51%. After all, she voted: to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require the federal government and all states to recognize the validity of homosexual "marriages"; to extend chain migration to adult dependents of employment visa holders; in support of gun control; to fund the Biden-Harris administration's vaccine mandates; to sign women up for the draft; to squash debate on American involvement in a foreign war; and to give up on the border wall.

Trump continued bashing Cheney on Truth Social Thursday, writing, "Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative. The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs, ILLEGALLY DESTROYED & DELETED all documents, information, and evidence."

The Republican similarly trashed the former congresswoman's father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, noting that he was "a leader of our ridiculous journey into the Middle East, where Trillions of Dollars were spent, millions of people were killed - and for what? NOTHING!"

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who championed the invasion of Iraq at the cost of thousands of U.S. service lives and trillions of dollars, endorsed Harris last month, stating, "In our nation's 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump."

'Liz Cheney was willing to kill thousands of your children.'

"Well, today, these two fools, because the Republican Party no longer wants them, endorsed the most Liberal Senator in the U.S. Senate, further Left than even Pocahontas or Crazy Bernie Sanders — Lyin' Kamala Harris," wrote Trump. "What a pathetic couple that is, both suffering gravely from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Good Luck to them both!"

The president's remarks resembled in substance those shared by his running mate early last month.

Cheney revealed during a "fireside chat" in early September at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy that she would be voting for Harris "because of the danger that Donald Trump poses."

Blaze News previously reported that when confronted that same week with Cheney's remarks, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) said, "This is a person whose entire career has been about sending other people's children off to fight and die for her military conflicts and her ridiculous ideas that somehow, we were going to turn Afghanistan — a country that doesn't even have running water in a lot of places — into a thriving liberal democracy."

"And for that, Liz Cheney was willing to kill thousands of your children," added Vance.

"I think it's the best thing in the world that she's supporting Kamala Harris," continued Trump's running mate. "Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney make very, very interesting partners. They get rich when America's sons and daughters go off to die. They get rich when America loses wars instead of winning wars. And they get rich when America gets weaker in the world."

On Thursday, Kamala Harris said of Cheney's endorsement, "Liz Cheney stands in the finest traditions of its leaders."

"The president of the United States must not look at our country through the narrow lens of ideology or petty partisanship or self-interest," continued the vice president. "In the face of those who would endanger our magnificent experiment, people of every party must stand together."

