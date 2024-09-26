Harris demands amnesty for illegal aliens after yet another alleged murder by imported criminal

Kamala Harris has tried on several new accents and personas in recent weeks in hopes of simulating a Democratic candidate whom Americans might care to vote for.

As part of this broader campaign, Harris has begun masquerading as a border defender despite her past criticism of the border wall and her failure as border czar to prevent tens of millions of illegal aliens from stealing into the homeland.

Harris let this new mask slip during her solo interview Wednesday with MSNBC when she suggested that, if elected president, she would remedy America's "broken immigration system" by rewarding some of the illegal aliens who jumped the border with "pathways" to citizenship.

While this campaign promise was already baked into Harris' remodel of Biden's campaign site, it appears to have caught some Americans off guard when said aloud — especially those previously kept in the dark about Harris' policies during her months-long media blackout.

'This woman is truly dangerous to the future of America.'

"They are importing voters," wrote Elon Musk.

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project has underscored in recent months the threat of election interference by both the Biden-Harris administration and illegal aliens.

Blaze News previously noted that troubling footage published by the Oversight Project appears to show a handful of noncitizens at the apartment complex Elliot Norcross in Norcross, Georgia, admitting they were registered to vote.

The watchdog group speculated on the bases of the encountered sample size and estimates that out of America's "unauthorized population," there may be enough registered illegal alien voters to significantly impact the election — a suggestion on which Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Democrats have attempted to cast doubt.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk said of Harris' pledge on MSNBC: "This woman is truly dangerous to the future of America."

Harris' pledge to reward foreign nationals who stole into the country with possible citizenship — a surefire incentive for more border crossings — comes on the heels of another brutal slaying allegedly committed by an illegal alien.

Maryland's Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Gerber Luis Sanchez Centeno, a 23-year-old from El Salvador, on Sept. 18 and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the brutal slaying of 18-year-old Dania Cruz-Mejia of Montgomery Village.

Montgomery County Department of Police

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller that the alleged murderer was living in the U.S. illegally.

Although arrested by Border Patrol in June, Sanchez-Centeno was dumped into a program modified and expanded by the Biden-Harris administration, which let him avoid detention and ultimately set him loose in the American interior.

ICE indicated it has placed a detainer request with the Montgomery County Detention Center. It's unclear if the jail will comply with the federal agency's request.

While potential murderers are piling into the country, now possibly expecting pathways to citizenship, there are potentially also terrorists in the mix.

Aaron Heitke, the recently retired chief Border Patrol agent for the San Diego sector, told Congress last week that the Biden-Harris administration hid information about illegal aliens with terrorism ties from the American public as part of its effort to "quiet the border-wide crisis."

Heitke indicated that the Biden-Harris administration's policies left fast stretches of the border virtually undefended in various high-traffic areas for "weeks and months at a time," while unknown numbers of dangerous foreign nationals poured in.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!