Trump jokes about his odds of making it to heaven: 'I'm not a perfect candidate'

President Donald Trump weighed the possibility of making it to heaven during his humorous remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

Trump had previously joked about his eternal fate, initially saying he didn't think he would make it to heaven. On another rare instance in which Trump addressed his faith, the president clarified that he thinks he would be welcomed to heaven even though he's "not a perfect candidate."

'I don't want to get in trouble!'

"I said, 'I'm never going to make it to heaven. I just don't think I qualify,'" Trump said Thursday. "'I don't think there's a thing I can do. But all of these good things I'm doing, including for religion ... I won't qualify. I'm not going to make it to heaven.'"

"I was just having fun. I really think I probably should make it. I mean, I'm not a perfect candidate, but I did a hell of a lot of good for perfect people. That's for sure."

Trump spoke about the role of religion in the United States, expressing his desire to "rededicate" the country to the faith of the founding fathers.

"We're going to rededicate America as one nation under God," Trump said, receiving a standing ovation.

"That's what I mean by the spirit. It's so incredible to see it. I see it so much. I've never seen anything like it in one year."

Trump credited his administration's success to God, noting that a country's success is determined by the presence of faith not just in politics, but among the people.

"Maybe that's part of the reason that we're doing so well. There's such great spirit ... and it includes religion. I've always said, 'You just can't have a great country if you don't have religion.' You have to believe in something. You have to believe that what we're doing, there's a reason for it. There has to be a reason for it."

"I mean, I behave because I'm afraid not to!" Trump said, looking up as if he were speaking to God. "Because I don't want to get in trouble!"

