Trump appoints Mark Levin of BlazeTV to 'revamped' council

President Donald Trump announced the appointment of BlazeTV host Mark Levin to his "revamped" Homeland Security Advisory Council on Friday.

The council provides "advice and recommendations" to Kristi Noem, the Department of Homeland Security secretary, on the "creation and implementation" of operations and policies related to security.

'Under Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s leadership, HSAC will work hard on developing new Policies and Strategies.'

Levin, co-founder of Blaze Media and host of "LevinTV," will be joined on the council by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R), retired NYPD detective Bo Dietl, and Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters (R).

"Under Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s leadership, HSAC will work hard on developing new Policies and Strategies that will help us secure our Border, deport Illegal Criminal Thugs, stop the flow of Fentanyl and other illegal drugs that are killing our Citizens, and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Congratulations to all!" said the president on Truth Social.

"It is a big honor to serve on HSAC," he added and said the council was composed of "Top Experts in their field, who are highly respected by their peers."

Levin responded to the announcement on social media.

"What an honor! Thank you, Mr. President!" he wrote.

Trump had ordered the dismantling of the HSAC after accusing the previous administration of improperly politicizing the institution.

Levin also hosts “Life, Liberty & Levin" on Fox News and worked in the Ronald Reagan administration.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!