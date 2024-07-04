Trump calls for 'no holds barred' debate against Biden, 'with just the two of us on stage'

As President Joe Biden's re-election bid is roiled by a political firestorm in the wake of his poor debate performance last week, former President Donald Trump suggested that he and Biden face off in a "no holds barred" debate.

"I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle — Let's do another Debate, but this time, no holds barred - An all on discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our Country. The ratings were massive for the First Debate, record setting, in fact, but this one, because of the format, would blow everything away!" Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"It would also, under great pressure, prove his 'competence,' or lack thereof. Likewise it would be yet another test for me. What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned Debate, the way they used to be. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!!!" Trump declared.

The two candidates are already slated to take part in a debate hosted by ABC News on September 10, which will be moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis, according to the outlet.

"Happy Fourth of July to all, including to our highly incapable 'President,'" Trump declared in another Truth Social post. Trump asserted that Biden "choked like a dog during the Debate," and the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "our potentially new Democrat Challenger, Laffin' Kamala Harris."

