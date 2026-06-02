Trump names new director of national intelligence to replace Tulsi Gabbard

President Donald Trump has announced who will replace Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence.

Gabbard announced her resignation as DNI last month after serving in the office for a year and a half. She cited her husband's "extremely rare form of bone cancer" diagnosis as the main reason.

'Bill is a great guy who recognizes that the bureaucracy of the intel community must respond to the elected leadership.'

Now, Trump has appointed William Pulte to take her place as acting director.

Pulte was the head of Pulte Homes, the third-largest homebuilder in the U.S., with billions in revenue, before he was picked by Trump to head the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

"I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Tuesday.

"William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago," Trump added.

Pulte used the resources of the FHFA to find evidence of alleged mortgage fraud committed by some of Trump's most vehement political enemies, including Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James and former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.).

Some Democrats cited those investigations as evidence that Pulte will do the same as DNI.

"I will be a hard NO on FISA Section 702 reauthorization," wrote Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California in a statement on social media. "Whether or not the totally unqualified and corrupt Bill Pulte gets confirmed, trump’s nomination of Pulte has already shown trump would have no problem with weaponizing intelligence against Americans he doesn’t like."

RELATED: Pulte calls for investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell — and for his removal

Vice President JD Vance praised the decision.

"Bill is a great guy who recognizes that the bureaucracy of the intel community must respond to the elected leadership (rather than the other way around). He'll do great!" he wrote on social media.

For the time being, Pulte will serve as acting director. He will need Senate confirmation to become the official director.