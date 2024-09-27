Trump security, sniper teams show heavy presence in NYC during meeting with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

The presence of Secret Service snipers was abundantly clear in Manhattan as Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower.

Trump's command of the press room made most of the headlines on Friday, however on-the-ground footage from large outlets and independent photographers showed an increase in Secret Service presence that has clearly been needed since the first attempt on Trump's life.

"Under heavy security, Zelensky arrives for meeting with Donald Trump in NY," Brazilian outlet Metropoles wrote on X. The outlet's footage showed a sniper team on top of the Gucci store marquee next to Trump Tower.



A single sniper was also shown across the street about 30-40 feet up on another landing.

Secret Service agents were pictured on the ground in front of Trump Tower, alongside several NYPD units crowding the street with barriers and concealed white tents.

Another page showed at least one other sniper team inspecting nearby buildings with binoculars.

Following Trump nearly being killed with a sniper's bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania, it was revealed that Secret Service command had repeatedly denied requests by Trump's security team for extra personnel at his public appearances.

According to the Guardian, this included requests for more security equipment and agents to screen rally attendees.

A recent report from the BBC estimated about 80 security personnel are likely assigned to Trump at any one time. This is in contrast to a sitting president and vice president, who have about 300 personnel assigned to them.

These totals reportedly include all staff, meaning they are not all agents.

'It takes two to tango.'

Trump and Zelenskyy enter Trump Tower Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images

Trump's public messages with President Zelenskyy were consistently asking for peace in the region. He stated that he and Zelenskyy "have a good relationship" but added that he also has a "very good relationship with President Putin.”

In front of press members, Zelenskyy asserted, "I hope we have more good relations with us."

"It takes two to tango," Trump replied, referring to both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In another message to reporters, the two politicians stated that the war in Europe "should have never happened."

Trump commended Ukraine's "great weather" along with its structures and "great everything" that may never be achieved again due to the death and destruction.

Zelenskyy concluded by asking Trump to visit his military installations in Ukraine.

