'God was with me': Trump says surviving assassination attempt changed his attitude and 'viewpoint about life'

Former President Donald Trump talked about the assassination attempt on his life and said the experience has changed his attitude and "viewpoint about life."

The former president made the comments before an audience at a private event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the Republican National Convention is being held. He was introducing a documentary about himself.

'That's why they call it close call!'

"This has been our best campaign, and then I got shot!" said Trump at the event.

"How does that happen?" he asked while the audience chanted, "Fight, fight, fight!"

"How does that happen? But I got lucky, God was with me," he added.

"That's why they call it close call! That was an amazing, horrible thing, an amazing thing. In many ways it changes your attitude, your viewpoint on life. And honestly I think you appreciate God even more, I really do, because something happened, not that it was pleasant," Trump continued.

"It wasn't like it was a complete miss," he added. "But it was pretty terrible that that can happen."

PBS News obtained the video from someone at the event and published it on PBS' social media account.

Trump is scheduled to give the keynote address at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, later on Thursday. He has said that the shooting has made him change his speech in order to meet the moment.

“This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago,” Trump said in a separate interview.

The Secret Service has been heavily criticized for the failure in providing security at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the former president was nearly assassinated.

