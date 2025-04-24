Trump tells Glenn Beck the cold reality about tariff talks: 'I don't have to negotiate'

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck sat down Wednesday with President Donald Trump to discuss the first 100 days of his second term. They broached a variety of topics in the interview, including artificial intelligence, American energy, cost-saving deregulation, potential military action in Mexico, and Democrats' efforts to protect a foreign MS-13 associate with human trafficking ties.

While forthcoming on these and other issues, Trump certainly minced no words on the matter of tariffs and trade, telling Beck that he negotiates with other countries out of respect, not necessity — that at the end of the day, the U.S. is still calling the shots and will not suffer abuse at the hands of lesser nations.

Trump declared April 2 "Liberation Day," indicating in advance that sweeping reciprocal tariffs were inbound. Sure enough, when the day came, the president held a ceremony at the White House where he displayed the new rates of tariffs for the European Union and for numerous countries including China, Japan, and Ukraine.

'People don't talk about that. Even I don't mention it enough.'

After announcing a baseline 10% tariff against nearly 90 countries and higher reciprocal tariffs for the European Union and other regions, Trump told the audience at the Rose Garden, "From this day on, we're not going to let anyone tell us American workers and families cannot have the future that they deserve."

Beck suggested to the president Wednesday that while his "Liberation Day" evoked the end of World War II, it was perhaps less a historical appeal and more a historic repeal.

"I'm wondering, because of all of the moves you've made — NATO, the endless wars, everything else that goes along with this — are you signaling to the world that this is not just tariffs — this is an end to the order that we built after World War II?" said Beck. "Because it might have been good after World War II for everybody, but we're not the suckers any more. That's long past. It's time to transform."

The president was receptive to the idea that April 2 marked an end to the postwar consensus.

"You've said it so well, because people don't talk about that. Even I don't mention it enough. We helped countries after World War II. We helped them rebuild," responded Trump. "... And we never stopped. And they became very successful. And they stole our businesses."

Trump emphasized that the U.S. — thanks to the complicity of his predecessors and the opportunism of friends abroad — has been "ripped off by every country" on trade as well as in terms of nonreciprocal military relationships such as NATO.

The president noted, for instance, that after the U.S. long guaranteed Europe's safety, continentals were prickled by his suggestion that they might have to front more of the cost of their security.

'They all want to come in and they want to take our product.'

The U.S. has been the leading payer of NATO's bills. As of December, its cost share of the alliance's civil budget, military budget, and NATO Security Investment Program was nearly 16%. In addition to pouring cash into the alliance, the U.S. also has over 100,000 troops deployed across Europe and routinely sinks cash into related defense initiatives.

"And they said, 'Well, does he really mean that?'" Trump told Beck. "And they said, 'You mean, if we don't pay the bill, you're not going to be here?' 'Nope, I'll be gone.'"

"We were defending them, and they were killing us with the European Union, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States," said Trump. "And I said, 'This isn't going to go on.'"

The conversation turned back to the matter of tariffs, which Trump evidently figures are a means to settle scores where perceived trading imbalances are concerned.

"How do you negotiate with a group of elites who were for the World Economic Forum's 'Great Reset'?" asked Beck.

Trump responded with a dose of cold reality: "I don't have to negotiate. I don't have to negotiate. I'm talking to people out of respect, but I don't have to."

"We're this giant store that people want to come in and buy from. We're the United States. We have the richest consumers, etc., right?" said Trump.

While acknowledging that the financial health of this "giant store" is far from guaranteed, Trump indicated that for the time being, "they all want to come in and they want to take our product."

"To take our product, they're going to have to pay, and we'll either make a deal with them or we'll just set a price," continued Trump. "We're negotiating with 70 different countries. We're negotiating; we're showing great respect. But in the end, we may make deals — but either that or I just set a price. I said, 'Here's what you're going to pay for the privilege of servicing the United States of America.'"

"They don't have to shop at this big store, or they can shop. But in any event, they're going to have to pay," added the president.

Scores of countries have approached the U.S. to rectify trade imbalances. Citing this interest to make a deal and select countries' lack of retaliation, Trump announced a 90-day delay on reciprocal tariffs on April 9. He raised the tariff charged to China, one of the customers apparently contemplating their patronage of the American store.



