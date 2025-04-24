Democrats freak out after official Trump website starts selling '2028' hats

Democrats and others on the left melted down on Thursday after the official website for President Donald Trump began selling merchandise for a possible 2028 campaign.

The president is prohibited by the Constitution from being president more than two four-year terms because of the 22nd Amendment. Trump's allies have hinted that his supporters may mount a campaign to undo the rule in order to allow him to serve for a third term.

One shirt reads "TRUMP 2028" with the text "(Rewrite the Rules)" and sells for $36. The president's son Eric Trump posted a link to the store on his official social media account. A red 2028 hat sold for $50.

Democrats pounced on the news to criticize Trump.

"Trump’s organization is out here selling Trump 2028 hats like the Constitution is just a suggestion. Reminder: The 22nd Amendment exists. You can’t run for a third term," responded Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas.

"Everyone will say Trump is just joking. Or that he is trolling. That may be true. But with each 'joke' it becomes more and more serious until we’re actually confronting a man that feels emboldened to try to run for a thirdterm," replied Jessica Tarlov, a liberal commentator on Fox News.

"So Americans are just gonna sit idly by and let a dictator take control? actual spineless country," said another detractor.

"Soft launching a fascist dictatorship is insane," read another critic's missive.

Others countered that Democrats could renominate former President Barack Obama to run for a third term if Trump followed through on his threat.

"If Trump wants to run for a thirdterm, President Obama should consider coming out of retirement and doing the same. Obama would win 50/50 states and completely humiliate the Trump family," replied liberal activist Harry Sisson.

The president said in March that he was seriously looking into the possibility of a third term, but many believed he was merely trolling his opponents on the left. In January, a Republican congressman proposed an amendment to allow Trump a third term, despite his only being in office for four days at that time.

The two-term tradition was set by George Washington, the country's first president, but was enshrined into law after Franklin Delano Roosevelt defied the custom and was elected to serve an unprecedented four terms, although his fourth term was cut short by his death.

