Trump to award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom: 'A giant of his generation'

President Donald Trump revealed at the outset of his remarks commemorating the 9/11 attacks on Thursday that he will posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, a 31-year-old Christian father of two, was assassinated on Wednesady at the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah.

'He fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people.'

"Before we begin, let me express the horror and grief so many Americans at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk have felt," Trump told the crowd in the courtyard of the Pentagon. "Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people."

"Our prayers are with his wonderful wife, Erika, and his beautiful children," continued Trump. "We miss him greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie's voice and the courage that he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on."

RELATED: New York Times continues SPLC demonization of Charlie Kirk, accuses him of provocation

Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

After announcing he would award the fallen patriot the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Trump guaranteed that the crowd for the corresponding ceremony would be "very big."

The Medal of Freedom was established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

While it is supposed to be awarded to individuals like Kirk — those "who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors" — former President Joe Biden awarded it in his final months in office to a woman who made millions of dollars helping snuff out millions of American lives; to accused sex creep and former Democratic Sen. Chris Dodd (Conn.); Democrat mega-donor George Soros; failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton; and former members of the Jan. 6 committee.

In addition to promoting free speech, limited government, and love for God through his organization, Kirk personally worked to bridge the chasm between disparate factions, engaging in civil debate across the country and abroad.

Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, has worked on over 3,500 college and high school campuses to empower young Americans to become leaders in their communities, to stand up for America's founding principles, and to foster civic engagement.

Trump noted in his video-taped remarks following Kirk's death on Wednesday that the young man was a "martyr for truth and freedom" whose death was the result, in part, of incendiary leftist rhetoric."

The president added, "Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much, the United States of America. He fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!