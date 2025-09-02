Trump to award Mayor Giuliani the Medal of Freedom after his brush with death while helping woman

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The announcement came just hours after Giuliani had a brush with death in Manchester, New Hampshire.

According to New Hampshire State Police, Giuliani and his driver, Theodore Goodman, were traveling southbound Saturday evening on the Interstate 93 when they were flagged down by a woman on the roadside who indicated that she had been involved in a domestic violence incident.

'This was not a targeted attack.'

The 81-year-old former mayor and his driver stopped to provide assistance, called police, then waited with the woman until troopers arrived to investigate.



After speaking with the troopers and disclosing what they witnessed, the mayor and Goodman got back into their rental Ford Bronco and pulled onto the interstate. Police indicated, however, that just moments later, a woman driving a Honda HR-V rammed into the rear of the vehicle "almost directly across from the scene of the reported domestic violence incident on the southbound side."

The driver of the Honda, identified as 19-year-old Lauren Kemp of Concord, is not believed to have any connection to the domestic violence incident. As of Sunday evening, no charges had been filed.

Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Fortunately, the troopers who were still at the scene were able to provide immediate first aid.

Goodman and Kemp both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Michael Ragusa, Giuliani's head of security, indicated in a statement that Giuliani was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured spine, multiple lacerations and contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg.

Ragusa noted further that "this was not a targeted attack" and asked "everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani's privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories."

Arthur Aidala, a friend of Giuliani, told the New York Times that the former mayor's spirits were high after leaving the hospital on Monday afternoon.

"I have some healing to do, but I'm otherwise in great shape," said Giuliani, according to Aidala.

"As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announced that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor," Trump noted in a Monday afternoon post on Truth Social.

Giuliani served as New York City mayor from 1994 through 2001. In addition to overseeing a radical drop in crime and implementing policies that helped transform the city for the better, Giuliani stalwartly led his city through the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Trump added, "Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

The Medal of Freedom was established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

While it is supposed to be awarded to individuals like Giuliani — those "who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors" — former President Joe Biden awarded it in his final months in office to a woman who made millions of dollars helping snuff out millions of American lives; to accused sex creep and former Democratic Sen. Chris Dodd; Democrat megadonor George Soros; failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton; and former members of the Jan. 6 committee.

Giuliani has in years past been recognized for his leadership with various honors, including a knighthood from the late Queen Elizabeth II and with Person of the Year for 2001 from Time magazine.

