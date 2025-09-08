Trump to combat anti-Christian bias, bolster prayer in public schools

President Donald Trump announced the latest steps his administration is taking to protect the right to pray in schools across the nation.

Trump pointed out the tremendous, and often underreported, anti-Christian bias that has become commonplace in American schools during a speech Monday at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. In order to protect millions of Christians across the country, Trump announced that his Department of Education will soon issue a new guidance to protect prayer in public schools.

'I know what you went through.'

"For most of our country's history, the Bible was found in every classroom in the nation," Trump said. "Yet in many schools today, students are instead indoctrinated with anti-religious propaganda, and some are even punished for their religious beliefs."

"It's ridiculous," Trump added.

President Trump: "I'm pleased to announce this morning that the Department of Education will soon issue new guidance protecting the Right to prayer in our Public Schools. TOTAL protection." pic.twitter.com/dkyGeZHXqL

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 8, 2025

Trump went on to tell the story of Hannah Allen, a student at Honey Grove Middle School in Texas who tried to gather a group of friends to pray for an injured classmate in 2018. The school's principal reportedly told Allen not pray publicly but to instead pray behind a curtain, in an empty gym, or outside where she is out of view.

Due to pressure from religious liberty groups, the Honey Grove Texas Independent School District eventually reversed its decision and allowed students like Allen to pray in public.

"I know what you went through," Trump said. "I know what you went through."

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

"To support students like Hannah, I'm pleased to announce this morning that the Department of Education will soon issue new guidance protecting the right to prayer in our public schools," Trump added.

