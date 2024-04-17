Trump visits Harlem deli where worker fatally stabbed attacker in self-defense — and crowd chants '4 more years!'

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday visited the Harlem deli where a worker fatally stabbed an attacker in self-defense in 2022 — and the crowd that greeted Trump turned in a pretty loud "four more years!" chant.

Check out the greeting Trump gets in the clip below just after the 25-second mark:

Trump visits NYC bodega where employee stabbed man youtu.be

Trump, of course, was in town for the headline-grabbing Stormy Daniels trial that came to fruition after far-left Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg leveled 34 felony charges against the former president.



Turns out Bragg's fingerprints were all over the deli worker case, too — a fact that surely had to be on Trump's mind when he visited the store on 139th Street and Broadway.

What's the background?

Video showed 35-year-old Austin Simon going behind the counter of the deli on July 1, 2022, and physically attacking a worker there, Jose Alba. Simon was angry that Alba took potato chips from the 10-year-old daughter of Simon's girlfriend, whose benefits card failed to work in the transaction.

Video also shows Alba pleading with Simon, "I don't want a problem," before Simon aggressively shoved Alba into store shelves and grabbed him by the neck. Simon then began to walk Alba from the area behind the counter.

“He wanted me to come apologize to the girl,” Alba told a New York City police detective, according to the New York Daily News. “I took the knife we use to open boxes, and I stabbed him.” The Daily News said Alba stabbed Simon at least five times in the neck and chest.



Simon died, and Bragg's office charged Alba with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, sent him to notorious Rikers Island prison, and set his bail at $250,000. The DA took quite a bit of heat for those decisions — one of Alba's defenders, in fact, was Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who called Alba "innocent."

Soon, Alba was released on a reduced $50,000 bail and maintained he was defending himself against Simon. Bragg's office soon dropped all charges against Alba in the face of continued public pressure.

Ex-bodega worker suing NYC over ‘racial equity policies’ youtu.be

As we know, Trump is no Bragg fan. WPIX-TV noted Trump's open criticisms of the DA — calling him a “thug” and “degenerate psychopath" — and his policies.

As for Bragg, his fight against Trump never seems to lose steam. On Monday Bragg filed a contempt motion against Trump, alleging that the former president violated a gag order.

What did Trump have to say during his deli visit?

WPIX-TV reported that Trump met with deli workers to discuss how their businesses are suffering due to what they characterize rising crime. The station said Trump promised resources to combat crime if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

“We’ll work with the mayor, and we’ll work with the governor, and we’ll bring in a lot of federal money, but we have to straighten our New York,” Trump said, according to WPIX.

Political analyst Basil Smikle noted to the station that "this sort of very localized campaigning is always very valuable. Not everybody’s good at it, but he’s hoping that this tends to wrest some of the narrative away from Democrats about why he’s on trial to say ‘I am being persecuted and I’m doing this for you,’ which has been his larger campaign messages to bigger audiences. Now he wants to take it to smaller audiences closer to their homes."

