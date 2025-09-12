Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Trump attends New York Yankees game to mark the 24th anniversary of 9/11
September 12, 2025
Fans chanted "USA!" during the national anthem.
President Donald Trump was in attendance at the New York Yankees baseball game to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Video from the event shows the president saluting as the national anthem was sung before the game against the Detroit Tigers. There were many chants of "USA!" before the start of the game.
'You're going to win, you're going to go all the way, and you'll get in the playoff.'
The president visited the locker room of the Yankees before the game and joked that they always won when he attended, so they were bound to win that day.
"You're going to win, you're going to go all the way, and you'll get in the playoff," Trump said to the players.
Panels of glass were installed as a security measure at the game.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he was excited that the president was attending the game.
"I've had the honor and fortune of some presidents over the years, first pitches, whatever it may be," Boone said. "The fact that he is going to be here is something that I'm excited to be a part of, to see. I don't know what it will be like. But to interact for a few minutes, it's something I'm looking forward to."
Photo by DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The president also honored the victims of 9/11 in a ceremony earlier in the day at the Pentagon.
The team urged fans to arrive early at the stadium due to enhanced security for the president in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, his ally and friend.
