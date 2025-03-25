Trump’s DOJ targets law firms over weaponization: ‘Grossly unethical misconduct’

President Donald Trump issued a memo Saturday directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to launch reviews of attorneys and law firms suspected of lawfare misconduct.

The memo, “Preventing Abuses of the Legal System and the Federal Court,” specifically called out Marc Elias, the founder and chair of Elias Law Group LLP, a law firm involved with the Steele dossier that accused Trump of colluding with Russia in the 2016 presidential race against Hillary Clinton. Trump also accused immigration attorneys of “coach[ing] clients to conceal their past or lie” when submitting asylum claims.

'The Department of Justice began an immediate review.'

“Recent examples of grossly unethical misconduct are far too common,” it read.

Trump listed several legal requirements for lawyers, noting that they are prohibited from engaging in unethical misconduct.

“Unfortunately, far too many attorneys and law firms have long ignored these requirements when litigating against the Federal Government or in pursuing baseless partisan attacks. To address these concerns, I hereby direct the Attorney General to seek sanctions against attorneys and law firms who engage in frivolous, unreasonable, and vexatious litigation against the United States or in matters before executive departments and agencies of the United States,” Trump’s memo read.

He directed Bondi “to take all appropriate action to refer for disciplinary action any attorney whose conduct in Federal court or before any component of the Federal Government appears to violate professional conduct rules.”

Those in violation of legal requirements could have their security clearances revoked or their federal contracts terminated, the memo read.

Bondi was instructed to conduct reviews of attorneys and law firms who participated in legal action against the federal government within the last eight years.

A Department of Justice spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the agency has already taken action in response to Trump’s memo.

“Consistent with the president’s memorandum, the Department of Justice began an immediate review of law firms who have participated in inappropriate activity and weaponized lawfare,” the spokesperson told the DCNF.

Elias and his law group replied to Trump’s memo.

“President Trump is attempting to dismantle the Constitution and attack the rule of law in his obsessive pursuit of retribution against his political opponents. Today’s White House Memo targets not only me and my law firm, but every attorney and law firm who dares to challenge his assault on the rule of law,” Elias said. “President Trump’s goal is clear. He wants lawyers and law firms to capitulate and cower until there is no one left to oppose his Administration in court.”

He stated that his law firm “will not be deterred from fighting for democracy in court.”

Elias also chairs Democracy Forward, which has filed several recent lawsuits against the Trump administration.

Democracy Forward released a statement in response to Trump’s memo.

“This memorandum is the latest in a series of disturbing steps taken by the President, who has publicly declared that he would be ‘going after ... a lot of law firms’ and has also targeted the American Bar Association, the largest voluntary association of lawyers in the world,” it read.

Democracy Forward president and CEO Skye Perryman said, “The ongoing threats to the legal profession and the rule of law by the President are intended to intimidate and inspire fear, but instead they should inspire action.”