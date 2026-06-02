Exclusive: Trump’s EPA takes major step to end animal testing after Fauci’s cruel beagle experiments

The government watchdog White Coat Waste Project pulled back the curtain in 2021 on federally funded gruesome beagle experiments under the leadership of then-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci. The scandal sparked a national outcry to end animal experimentation.

President Donald Trump’s administration set a goal to stop all mammalian animal testing by 2035, and on Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced significant steps to reach that objective, according to a press release obtained exclusively by Blaze News.

'The solution is simple: Stop the money. Stop the madness!'

The EPA declared that it is expanding its approved list of “cutting-edge” alternatives to animal studies by adding 13 more new approach methods. The agency describes NAMs as “high-quality alternatives” intended to reduce animal testing, particularly on vertebrate mammals such as rabbits, mice, rats, and dogs.

The Toxic Substances Control Act “directs EPA to use NAMs whenever scientifically appropriate when evaluating chemicals, and to reduce, refine, or replace vertebrate mammal testing,” the EPA’s press release read. “Modern NAMs, including human cell models and advanced computer-based methods, help EPA identify hazards and exposures faster and often with results that are more relevant to people, not laboratory animals.”

The EPA contended that these alternative methods can reduce time and costs, as well as provide more applicable insight into how chemicals interact with the human body. The move “opens the door for innovators to bring the next generation of tools to the table,” according to the EPA.

The agency highlighted a few of those new replacement methods, including a way to evaluate eye hazards using reconstructed human cells; a process to evaluate phototoxicity using a 3D human cell-based tissue model, and combining in-chemico and in-vitro test data to “identify potential dermal sensitization hazard, dermal sensitization potency, and a quantitative point-of-departure.”

RELATED: Trump's NIH closes Fauci's apparent puppy-torture lab after 40 years of sadistic experiments

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Tuesday’s announcement marks the first time the EPA has expanded its NAMs list since 2021.

The EPA also announced a streamlined process for industry stakeholders to nominate additional NAMs for consideration in pesticide and chemical assessments.

While the goal to end animal testing was initially announced during the first Trump administration, under former President Joe Biden, the phase-out deadlines were canceled, the EPA stated.

“Today’s actions get that progress back on track,” the agency declared.

The EPA stated that the Trump administration has already made measurable progress toward meeting its goal to phase out mammalian animal testing, including implementing the agency's first lab animal adoption program in April 2025 and using alternative methods in cancer evaluations for dibutyl phthalate and di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate, which prevented an estimated 1,600 mice and rats from undergoing experiments.

“When the Trump administration makes a commitment, we deliver. With today’s announcement, we’re accelerating the shift to modern, gold-standard science — without the use of animal testing — by using new, innovative methods to review chemicals,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin stated. “By broadening high-quality alternatives and inviting strong new candidates, we can deliver faster, more protective decisions while reducing animal testing.”

RELATED: Republicans should take the easy win and stop medical testing on animals

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Anthony Bellotti, founder and president of White Coat Waste, commended Zeldin and the EPA for honoring their commitment to reduce animal testing.

“Earlier this year, White Coat Waste proudly joined EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to restore the historic Trump-era plan to phase out animal testing by 2035 after we exposed how the Biden administration quietly scrapped it behind closed doors,” Bellotti said in a statement provided to Blaze News.

He stated that WCW is leading the charge alongside Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas) to “eliminate outdated EPA red tape that forces companies to poison puppies in expensive, ineffective, government-mandated pesticide and chemical tests.” Bellotti was referring to the Fiscal Year 27 Interior-EPA Appropriations bill, which includes WCW-backed language to defund dog testing mandates for pesticides and chemicals. The House is scheduled to vote on the bill on Wednesday.

“Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to bankroll big-government bureaucrats who mandate beagle torture, butcher bunnies, force animals to inhale firearm emissions in bizarre gun-control experiments, or make animals eat lard and breathe smog,” Bellotti continued. “The solution is simple: Stop the money. Stop the madness!”

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