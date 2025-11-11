Former business associate of Zelenskyy allegedly nabbed in corruption investigation of Ukrainian energy company

A large-scale criminal investigation into alleged corruption among officials of a Ukrainian state-run energy company reportedly pointed to a former business associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a source familiar with the probe.

Seven people were charged in the alleged $100 million kickback scheme, including Energoatom, a nuclear energy agency, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine is under pressure to stamp out corruption as a part of its bid to join the European Union.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine said that five of the seven were arrested, but none were named publicly. NABU officials said they conducted 70 searches over 15 months of the investigation.

A Reuters report cited a source familiar with the matter that said Timur Mindich was among those charged. Mindich and Zelenskyy are longtime friends and business associates.

NABU said only that two of those charged were "a businessman who is the head of the criminal organization" and "a former adviser to the Minister of Energy."

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said an urgent audit of Energoatom would be conducted after the agency's supervisory board was dismissed.

"We expect the audit results as soon as possible," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram. "The data will be handed over to law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies."

Reuters said Mindich did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, Zelenskyy said in a video address that the integrity of the energy agency is a priority.

"Everyone who has built corrupt schemes must face a clear procedural response," the president said. "There must be convictions. And government officials must work together with NABU and law enforcement bodies — and do it in a way that delivers real results."

Critics of the ongoing U.S. support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion have pointed to accusations of corruption to bolster their calls to end military aid to the beleaguered nation.

The allegations of corruption in the energy sector would enrage many Ukrainians who are suffering widespread electricity blackouts as the bitter winter edges closer. Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy grid have also worsened the situation.

