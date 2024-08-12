CNN pollster says 'weird' attack is taking its toll on JD Vance's favorability

At least one indicator appears to show that Democrats' orchestrated campaign to call GOP vice presidential pick Senator JD Vance "weird" is taking a toll on his favorability ratings.

CNN polling analyst Harry Enten said an analysis of search terms on Google showed a sharp rise in interest in the word "weird" in recent weeks.

'They latch onto a message and they try to sell it, even if it’s fake.'

According to Enten, Google searches for the word "weird" had increased by 32% over the three days before Aug. 2, and they had increased by 22% over the week prior to the same date.

Not only had searches for weird increased, but other words searched with weird included "JD Vance," "MAGA," and "GOP," according to the analysis.

Enten pointed to two polls that showed Vance's net support had dropped by 13 percentage points in the AP-NORC poll and by 15 percentage points in the ABC/Ipsos poll as compared to his support from mid-July.

"So it seems like the attack lines against JD Vance are working, and one of those big attack lines, of course, is the idea that he is weird," Enten said.

He added that these numbers were uniquely bad for Vance as compared to vice presidential picks in the past like Sarah Palin and others.

Vance has responded to the "weird" campaign by punching back at his attackers.

“The people who call me weird want to give hormone therapies and sterilize 9-year-olds. A lot weirder than me just living a normal life with my kids and my wife,” Vance said on the "Full Send Podcast."

“But this is what they do, I think, is they latch onto a message and they try to sell it, even if it’s fake,” he added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!