Voters get brutally honest about how the Trump verdict backfired on Democrats: 'I'm all in with the MAGA people'

It appears that Democrats and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) have accomplished a feat that even Donald Trump couldn't for the last decade: turn "Never-Trump" voters into Trump supporters.

Trump's conviction proved to be a massive fundraising boon for his campaign. But it's also persuading Americans reluctant to support Trump in the past to vote for him in November.

'I feel the need to send a message to the Democrats that their dirty politics will not be rewarded.'

It's the law of unintended consequences personified.

Last week, venture capitalist Shaun Maguire made headlines with his six-figure donation to Trump's campaign in the wake of the verdict. In a new interview, Maguire told the Free Press that it wasn't necessarily the verdict that persuaded him to support Trump — but Democrats' lawfare against the former president.

"We were told that Donald Trump would be the end of democracy, but it turns out that lawfare tactics have been escalated by the Democrats and not by the Republicans," he told the news outlet. "And so it’s from that backdrop that I believe the Republican Party is less of a danger to democracy than the Democratic Party right now."

Jack MacGuire, a 48-year-old travel consultant from Texas, voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and once "couldn't stand Trump." But everything changed for him when Trump began to be targeted with criminal prosecutions.

"What happened has every level of corruption and deceit and a willingness to use whatever means necessary to stay in power," MacGuire told the Free Press. "It just absolutely galvanized me to say enough is enough. I’m all in with the MAGA people because this has to end."

Kate Nitti, a lifelong Democrat who lives in New Jersey, told the Free Press that she is now considering voting for Trump.



"I feel the need to send a message to the Democrats that their dirty politics will not be rewarded," Nitti said.

"I'm no fan of Trump. That said, I have a huge problem with contorting the law or using prosecutorial authority in the name of ‘saving democracy,’ which has been the Democrats’ message for the past four years," she explained.

President Joe Biden's campaign argues that Trump is a threat to democracy. Americans, therefore, must vote for him if they want to preserve democracy, the campaign says.

But Adam Mortara told the Free Press the true danger to America is Biden and the Democrats.

"What’s gotten me off the sidelines is that if he does not win, and by a rather sizable margin, that will validate this type of weaponization of the judicial system in the future," said Mortara, a lecturer at the University of Chicago Law School.



"Before, I would’ve said it’s not a danger to America if Joe Biden wins the election," he added. "Now, I kind of think it is."

Maine state Sen. Eric Brakey (R) agreed with Mortara's analysis, describing the Trump verdict as "a very blatant attack on democracy itself."

"Democrats don't preserve democracy," Brakey told the Free Press. "They're afraid that the people, when presented a democratic choice, will not vote for them."

Voters are not only supporting Trump with their words, but they're also throwing their hard-earned dollars behind his campaign effort. In the 24 hours after Trump was convicted, his campaign raised $53 million in small-cash donations — a third of which came from first-time donors.

