Washington Post to remove senior politics editor in wake of Trump victory

The Washington Post will soon remove its senior politics editor as the fallout from President-elect Donald Trump's decisive electoral victory continues to wreak havoc at liberal media outlets across the country.

According to a Thursday report from Lachlan Cartwright of the Hollywood Reporter, Dan Eggen, a longtime WaPo employee and current senior politics editor, delivered the news to his colleagues in a cryptic email.

"I struggled with how to write this message since there is an element of begging to it that is not particularly attractive. But what the hey: I was informed Monday that I will be removed as senior politics editor at the end of the year. I will leave it to others to explain why."

The news certainly comes as a shock, considering Eggen's lengthy career at the outlet. Eggen first joined the paper more than 25 years ago and was promoted to senior politics editor in 2022. Eggen professed to be "crushed" by the decision to remove him, Cartwright added.

Whether Eggen will remain at the outlet following his apparent demotion remains unclear.

In response to a request for comment, a spokesperson told the New York Post that the Washington Post does not comment on personnel decisions.

'Most people believe the media is biased.'

The move comes just weeks after the WaPo refused to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, the second major left-leaning outlet to do so in the 2024 election. The Los Angeles Times likewise opted not to endorse a candidate, prompting a flurry of resignations and a significant drop in subscriptions.

Both the Washington Post, owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, and the Los Angeles Times seem to want to change the way they cover the political landscape in the U.S. In an op-ed published on October 28, Bezos admitted that his and other outlets have lost the trust of readers because of political bias.

"We must be accurate, and we must be believed to be accurate. It’s a bitter pill to swallow, but we are failing on the second requirement. Most people believe the media is biased," he wrote, as Blaze News previously reported.

L.A. Times owner Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong has also said that the entire editorial board at his outlet will be replaced and that the new board will include conservative "voices."

"I will work towards making our paper and media fair and balanced so that all voices are heard and we can respectfully exchange every American's view," Soon-Shiong posted to X on November 10.

Print media are not the only outlets to abandon their leftist perches, at least publicly. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of "Morning Joe" on MSNBC recently paid Trump a visit at Mar-a-Lago to "restart communications."

"In this meeting, President Trump was tearful. He was upbeat. He seemed interested in finding common ground with Democrats on some of the most divisive issues," Brzezinski said on Monday. "And for those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn't we?"

In the days since the announced meeting with Trump, "Morning Joe" ratings have tanked 15%, as liberal viewers reportedly see it as a betrayal.

