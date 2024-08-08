'We need to cut all their throats!' UK official arrested on suspicion of encouraging murder of anti-immigration protesters

A United Kingdom official was arrested after he called for the throats of anti-immigration protesters to be cut, the Independent reported.

Ricky Jones, who sits on the Dartford Borough Council, also was suspended by the Labour Party after his Wednesday outdoor speech before a "cheering crowd" in Walthamstow, east London, the outlet said.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on Thursday posted video on X showing the speech in question. The Daily Mail reported that Jones in his "inflammatory speech" hollered, "They are disgusting, nasty fascists, and we need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all!" The clip shows him sliding his finger across his throat as he spoke; he then led a “free, free Palestine!" chant.

In addition, Jones "accused members of the far-right of putting National Front stickers with razor blades hidden behind them on trains," the Daily Mail added.

The Independent said Metropolitan Police posted a statement on X saying "officers have arrested a man aged in his 50s at an address in south-east London. He was held on suspicion of encouraging murder and for an offense under the Public Order Act. He is in custody at a south London police station.”

What's more, a Labour Party spokesperson said “this behavior is completely unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated. The councillor has been suspended from the party," the Independent reported.

Mike Galsworthy, chair of the anti-Brexit European Movement UK, noted on X that "this horrific man needs arresting, and all those visibly clapping here should have this video sent to their bosses and families. There’s no place for this murderous talk anywhere in our society.”

A deadly mass stabbing took place July 29 at a Taylor Swift-themed children's dance class in Southport, England, during which a 17-year-old male was accused of killing three and injuring numerous other victims. Officials initially said there was no evidence that terrorism was a motive, which angered many who accused the government of covering up evidence.

Police identified suspect Axel Rudakubana and charged him with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder. Officials identified him as being from Cardiff but also noted that his parents are Rwandan.

Unrest and violence erupted the day after the stabbings and have spread across the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced the violence and blamed "far-right thuggery."

Radio host Glenn Beck, co-founder of Blaze Media, on Tuesday opined that "two-tier justice" — in which police more or less ignore Muslim immigrant crime but come down hard on non-Muslims — has been laid bare in the U.K. in the wake of the deadly knife attack.

This week, Austrian authorities arrested a 19-year-old male, accusing him of a terror plot targeting now-canceled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna. Authorities said he was radicalized by the Islamic State, "thinks it is right to kill infidels," and confessed he wanted to "kill as many people as possible."

Authorities found Islamic State group and al-Qaida material at the home of a second suspect in the terror plot — a 17-year-old male — and added that he was employed just days ago by a company providing services at the concert venue and was arrested by special police forces near the stadium, the Associated Press said.

