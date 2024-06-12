Catherine Herridge identifies 'most important 10 seconds' of special counsel's remarks after Hunter Biden conviction

Special counsel David Weiss made an eyebrow-raising comment on Tuesday after Hunter Biden became a convicted felon.

After deliberating for just three hours, a jury of Hunter Biden's peers found him guilty of three felony crimes stemming from his decision to lie on an ATF 4473 form about his drug use when he purchased a handgun in October 2018.

'... we have additional trials and investigative work to be done.'

In a short statement after the verdict, Weiss rebuffed the narrative that tried to stir up sympathy for the first son.

"This case was about the illegal choices defendant made while in the throes of addiction, his choice to lie on a government form when he bought a gun, and the choice to then possess that gun. It was these choices and the combination of guns and drugs that made his conduct dangerous," Weiss explained. "No one in this country is above the law."

But it was his concluding remark that investigative reporter Catherine Herridge called the "most important 10 seconds" of Weiss' statement.

"As you know, we have additional trials and investigative work to be done, so I will not entertain questions at this time. Our work continues," the special counsel told reporters.

Did you catch that?

Weiss declined to answer questions from the media because his team needs to focus on additional trials — as in, more than one.

But as it stands — publicly, at least — Hunter Biden only has one additional pending trial for multiple felony tax crimes in California. That trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 5.

The innocuous comment raises the question: Is Weiss preparing to indict Hunter Biden in a third case, potentially related to the Foreign Agent Registration Act?

Hunter Biden's potential FARA violations for not registering as a "foreign agent" when conducting overseas work for companies in Ukraine and China have been a significant part of the Justice Department's years-long investigation into him.

In fact, when Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal blew up last summer, prosecutors confirmed they might charge the first son in the future with FARA violations.

To date, Weiss has not charged Hunter Biden with anything besides the firearm and tax crimes.

Meanwhile, the first son may be acting proactively. Last month, Hunter Biden hired an attorney with a history of representing high-profile clients in cases involving foreign agent crimes.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

