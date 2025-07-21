What Tom Homan is 'sick and tired' of hearing in the media about ICE arrests

White House border czar Tom Homan laid into the mainstream media for pushing a narrative about the type of people being arrested by federal immigration officers.

Homan was part of the Department of Homeland Security's press conference in New York City after one of the agency's officers was shot, allegedly by an illegal alien. While the officer survived, he was shot in the face and arm. He was able to return fire and wound one of the suspects.

'A federal judge ordered them removed, so ICE's job is to remove them.'

Homan said the recent shooting in the Big Apple proves the immigration enforcement operations are necessary and that it is shameful that sanctuary cities are not doing more to help remove criminal illegal aliens from the country.

"One more thing. I'm sick and tired of reading in the media how ICE is not doing what the Trump administration has promised, that we're not arresting criminals, that most of the people we arrest are not criminals. I look at the numbers every day. The numbers I looked at the other day — 130,000 arrests and 90,000 criminals. Do the math. That's 70 percent," Homan said.

Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

Homan continued that other people who do not have criminal records but have been arrested are those who have final orders for removal. In other words, these individuals "had due process at great taxpayer expense," and "a federal judge ordered them removed, so ICE's job is to remove them."

He further pointed to recent stories that just 1% of ICE arrestees have been convicted of murder. "Are you kidding me? Being in the country illegally is not illegal anymore, and you gotta commit a murder to be deported?" Homan said.

Homan promised in the wake of the shooting that DHS is going to "flood the zone" in New York City with federal agents to ensure that illegal aliens like the two suspects from the Dominican Republic are removed from the country.

