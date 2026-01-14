WSJ accused of selectively editing quote to create fake rift between Trump and Vance over Iran

The Wall Street Journal has been accused of attempting to sow division between top members of the Trump administration regarding Iran.

The article, entitled "White House Weighs Iran’s Nuclear-Talks Offer as Trump Leans Toward Strikes" seemed to suggest that Vice President JD Vance was urging President Donald Trump to seek diplomatic solutions in Iran while Trump favored military strikes amid protests in the country.

'You don’t hate the media enough.'

The article was later apparently updated to include a statement from Vance's communications director, William Martin.

"In a statement issued after the Wall Street Journal's story published Monday a spokesman for Vance, William Martin, said that Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 'together are presenting a suite of options to the president, ranging from a diplomatic approach to military actions,'" the WSJ wrote.

However, on Monday night, Martin took to X to clarify his full remarks to the outlet. He provided a screenshot of his statement next to a screenshot of the WSJ's reporting.

Martin captioned the side-by-side comparison: "Here’s the statement we sent the @WSJ to correct their fake news report and here’s the way they twisted it to strip out the part where we said they got the story wrong."

"You don’t hate the media enough," he added.

According to his X post, Martin's full statement to the Wall Street Journal reads:

The Wall Street Journal's reporting is not accurate. Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio together are presenting a suite of options to the President, ranging from a diplomatic approach to military actions. They are presenting those options without bias or favor.

Trump allies have argued that the outlet selectively edited Martin's statement to create the illusion of conflict within the administration.

"FAKE NEWS — the blatant attempts by those in the left-wing media to create the illusion of division between President Trump, VP Vance, and Secretary Rubio couldn’t be more obvious," CJ Pearson said. "Vance and Rubio are working in LOCKSTEP to carry out the President’s foreign policy priorities."

"Why would any conservative ever trust the Wall Street Journal to tell the truth at this point? They've become one of the biggest pushers of leftist lies and fake news in all of the media," Donald Trump Jr. said on X.

The Wall Street Journal did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

