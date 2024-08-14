Wyoming newspaper editor apologizes after reporter caught fabricating quotes, writing stories through AI

A fledgling reporter in Wyoming resigned from his job and his former employer issued an apology after a rival outlet discovered that the reporter had been using AI to help write his stories.

Aaron Pelczar, 40, began working for the Cody Enterprise in early June, having no prior journalism experience. By August 9, he had resigned after allegedly admitting to CJ Baker of the Powell Tribune that he had used an AI tool to generate some of his writing, including quotes that were either fully made-up, misattributed, or combined with other statements.

Baker spoke with Pelczar and Enterprise editor Chris Bacon last Friday after finding that some of Pelczar's articles used unnecessarily lofty words or language that would otherwise be inappropriate in news pieces.

"This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of human behavior, even in the most serene settings," read part of an article Pelczar allegedly composed about a deadly shooting in Yellowstone National Park last month.

Perhaps even worse, a June 26 article announcing that Larry the Cable Guy had been chosen to be the grand marshal of the Cody Stampede Parade apparently included a sidebar writing tip.

"The 2024 Cody Stampede Parade promises to be an unforgettable celebration of American independence, led by one of comedy’s most beloved figures," the article said. "This structure ensures that the most critical information is presented first, making it easier for readers to grasp the main points quickly (emphasis added)."

When Baker confronted Pelczar about the issues, Pelczar more or less confessed, telling Baker it "could be the case" that he used an AI program when writing some of his pieces. He declined to name the particular program he may have used.

Pelczar reportedly told Baker that he had pulled some "all-nighters" since taking the job and found that AI tools "give color and context" to stories.

"I hate to say it’s the future, because it’s the now," Pelczar said, according to Baker.

"Obviously I’ve never intentionally tried to misquote anybody."

While speaking with Baker, Pelczar claimed he would "correct" any errant quotations and "issue apologies" for them. He also noted that he hoped his missteps would not reflect poorly on the Enterprise.

"They’re taking what I bring in at face value," he insisted.

Shortly following the meeting with Baker, Pelczar resigned from the Enterprise.

On Monday, Enterprise editor Chris Bacon issued a mea culpa, taking responsibility for not conducting better oversight of his employee's work.

"I apologize, reader, that AI was allowed to put words that were never spoken into stories," Bacon wrote.

Bacon insisted that "the buck stops" with him and that it was his "job" to identify the fabrications. He also promised to "do better" in the future.

Bacon did not name Pelczar in the editorial, chalking up the falsified quotes to the mistakes of "a hurried rookie reporter that trusted AI."

Thus far, Bacon has unearthed AI-generated quotes from seven people who told Bacon they never spoke with Pelczar. Among them is Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R).

"In one case, [Pelczar] wrote a story about a new OSHA rule that included a quote from the Governor that was entirely fabricated," Michael Pearlman, a spokesman for the governor, said in an email.

"In a second case, he appeared to fabricate a portion of a quote, and then combined it with a portion of a quote that was included in a news release announcing the new director of our Wyoming Game and Fish Department."

In another instance, Pelczar's article about a liquor store manager who allegedly embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars contained an alleged statement from store owner Brandon McArtor. In Pelczar's reporting, McArtor called the allegations against the manager "incredibly disheartening," even as no other outlet reported a quote from McArtor.

McArtor told Baker he never spoke with Pelczar. "Those are words that I very well could have said," McArtor explained, "but they are not what I said."

In an interview with the New York Post, Bacon seemingly acknowledged that the AI fabrications in Pelczar's pieces were remarkably sophisticated. "They’re very believable quotes," he said.

Enterprise publisher Megan Barton called AI "the new, advanced form of plagiarism."

"Plagiarism is something every media outlet has had to correct at some point or another," she continued. "It’s the ugly part of the job. But, a company willing to right (or quite literally write) these wrongs is a reputable one."

Pelczar did not respond to message left by the AP, the Post reported.

