Drill, baby, drill: Oil tech expert reveals why Trump's toughness on the industry is actually good

Liberal leadership often leads to higher gas prices and higher profit margins for oil merchants, a digging expert is saying.

With oil prices once again dropping, it may surprise many to know that while Democrats traditionally are harsher on the oil industry, they actually end up making those companies more money, while the average American's pocket gets lighter.

'The left always is looking to punish.'

Dan Doyle, president of fracking company Reliance Well Services, said that when pipelines and other drilling technology are limited by Democrats, it is the consumer who suffers.

"Profitability is a little bit better under Democrats than Republicans," Doyle told Return in an exclusive interview. "Trump is very tough on oil prices, you know, because he's using them this time to get gas prices lower. So he's really pressuring to bring those oil prices down."

President Biden shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline his first day in office was just one example of Democrat-led moves that increased the cost of daily living for Americans, Doyle explained.

"You shut the pipelines down, it just makes it more expensive. Now you're bringing it over the roads," he asserted. "Now you're putting this stuff over the road or in train cars."

Doyle referred to the Lac-Mégantic train disaster in Canada in 2013, when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and killed 47 people in an explosion.

Comparing that to pipeline safety, Doyle said, "There could be a leak, but let me tell you, if there's a leak, you know it immediately and it gets cleaned up."

Doyle asked readers to simply check out the oil prices under Democrat leadership versus Republican.

"Under Obama back in [2013-2014] and, I believe, later, oil was routinely at $100. So you take CPI and you adjust it for inflation. ... That's twice what it is right now."

Doyle was actually estimating conservatively. According to data from the Energy Information Association, a government agency, the price per barrel was $98.99 under Obama in January 2012; when adjusted for inflation using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index inflation calculator, that equates to $142 per barrel in January 2026.

Under President Trump, oil prices have never gone over $73.15 (January 2025), whereas the previous three presidents have peaked at far higher prices. President George W. Bush had prices skyrocket to $128.08 in July 2008. President Obama's top price was $108.80 in April 2011, while President Biden's peak price was in June 2022 at $113.77.

As of November 2025, the U.S. crude oil purchase price was just $58.13.

"People that are a bit marginalized or either struggling, you know, two jobs, three jobs, they don't need to be paying these artificially or politically — not necessarily artificially, but politically — [inflated] costly bills."

Doyle spoke at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, for then-candidate Vice President JD Vance in 2024. During that speech, the oil entrepreneur argued against claims that his industry is causing environmental damage and spoke on the "war on fracking" that started under President Obama's administration.

Doyle explained that this was the start of the "punishment" his industry has received under Democratic Party rule. Doyle laughed about that punishment in his interview with Return, but got very serious when it came to who actually suffers.

"The left always is looking to punish. ... They care more about punishing with the pricing, and all that ends up doing, really, is driving the price up for the consumer, whereas, you know, the people at the top are just taking a little bit of a hit on their profit margin. So it's actually tougher for the oil billionaires under Republicans."

