Charlie Kirk murder online role play banned from Grand Theft Auto: 'Tasteless, unacceptable'

The online world for Grand Theft Auto V is seeing a rare instance of censorship despite its usually anything-goes environment.

GTA Online is the game's online platform, which has thrived for more than a dozen years since its original 2013 release.

'Tasteless, unacceptable, and inappropriate.'

In December, publisher Rockstar Games launched a feature that allows players to design and publish their own missions online for other users to play. At this point in the game's lifespan, this was about the only thing that users could not yet do.

It only took a few days for this feature to be immediately taken to its limits, though, as at least one user took it upon themselves to recreate the murder of Charlie Kirk, which happened on September 10, 2025.

A user named "Yaarpen98" created a mission titled "We are Charlie Kirk," in which the gamer is meant to go on a rooftop and shoot a person standing in front of school under a fruit stand.

YouTuber ICER relayed fan reactions to the created mission, saying it had users split, with half of the fans saying it was simply dark humor and an example of player freedom. The other half of fans, he explained, described the mission as "tasteless, unacceptable, and inappropriate."

He added some have argued that "players have crossed a line that even the developers should not tolerate."

As reported by Variety, Rockstar Games has banned missions of this nature and added "Charlie Kirk" to its list of prohibited terms through its "profanity filter." Furthermore, the developers will change the name of this tool to something that reflects how it will be used to flag content violations, not just profanity.

Rockstar's community guidelines already prohibit showcasing "violent extremism," which includes "glorification or promotion of real-world terrorist, extremist, or criminal organizations and their ideologies."

This rule has already been allegedly enforced in regard to rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, after missions that recreated a raid on his home were removed.

A user named "Vexnyllith" said he created a mission that had authorities raiding the home of a "celebrity" known for "hosting parties and is wanted for serious crimes."

The user said he also created a mission called "Diddy Disciples," but both missions were removed. He then vowed to create a new series of missions and advised fans to follow him.

The mission creation feature is similar to that of Hitman Online, which also sparked controversy when UFC fighter Conor McGregor was removed from the game over real-life legal troubles.

