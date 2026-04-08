Was this the secret CIA tech used to rescue downed US pilot from Iran?

Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe said the recovery of a downed U.S. airman in Iran was a "no-fail mission" that required technology available nowhere else in the world.

In reference to an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter pilot who was lost in Iran, the CIA boss told reporters on Tuesday that the challenge of finding the pilot was comparable to hunting for a single grain of sand in the desert; but they did it.

'If your heart is beating, we will find you.'

Director Ratcliffe revealed the agency used human and technical assets and also "executed a deception campaign to confuse the Iranians who were desperately hunting for our airmen."

He added, "At the president's direction, we deployed both human assets and exquisite technologies that no other intelligence service in the world possesses."

While Ratcliffe stopped short of describing exactly what those "unique capabilities" were, an insider report by the New York Post claims that the CIA implemented a secret technology known as "Ghost Murmur."

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The mountainous yet barren region of the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province in Iran offered an ideal setting for the technology's first use, one source reportedly said.

The CIA director stated that even though the pilot was hiding and concealed in a mountain crevice, he was still visible to the CIA but "invisible to the enemy."

It was "about as clean an environment as you could ask for" due to low electromagnetic interference, the source went on. With "almost no competing human signatures" and a strong "thermal contrast between a living body and the desert floor" at nighttime, operators enjoyed a second layer of confirmation that they had found their man.

"It's like hearing a voice in a stadium, except the stadium is a thousand square miles of desert," an unnamed source told the Post.

The "Ghost Murmur" tech uses long-range quantum magnetometry to identify the electromagnetic pulse of a human heartbeat. The heartbeat's signature is separated from background noise to locate it.

The source, allegedly briefed on the CIA program, also said that "in the right conditions, if your heart is beating, we will find you."

The source told the Post that the signal of a heartbeat is usually so weak it can only be measured in a hospital-style setting with sensors pressed to a person's chest, however, advances in the technology — chiefly built around finding defects in synthetic diamonds — have made finding such signals more possible.

"The capability is not omniscient. It works best in remote, low-clutter environments and requires significant processing time," the insider claimed.

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Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps/Anadolu/Getty Images

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told reporters at the same press conference that the pilot's first message upon finding cover was "God is good."

"We leave no man behind. And that is not luck. It's the result of unmatched training, superior technology, unbreakable warrior ethos, and sheer American grit," Hegseth added.

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