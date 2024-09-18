Babylon Bee CEO donates $100k to stop Amendment 4 and KEEP Florida pro-life

Florida’s Amendment 4 would essentially legalize abortion up to the point of birth — and among other things, it’s on the ballot this November.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon has donated $100,000 of his own money to convince Floridians to vote no on the amendment and keep the Sunshine State pro-life.

“The biggest thing that’s going to make a difference in whether or not Amendment 4 gets passed is whether people understand what’s in it,” Dillon tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

However, Dillon explains that the “way the amendment is crafted is very conniving and misleading.”

“It’s intentionally written as this very vague thing that sounds like it’s just allowing for abortion up to the point of viability,” he continues. “A lot of people think that’s a reasonable thing, and so it has a lot of support.”

The amendment claims it will simply create a constitutional right for abortion up to the point of viability, but it’s worded to allow more. It cites that if a “health care provider” — not a physician — but a “health care provider” deems that an abortion is necessary for the health of the mother, then it would be allowed in other cases beyond the point of viability.

“That just raises the question, OK, well what constitutes a health issue?” Dillon says, adding that a health care provider “could literally just be a clinic worker at Planned Parenthood.”

“It would remove parental consent and make it just parental notification so you could have minors who were getting these abortions beyond the point of viability,” he continues. “So it creates all kinds of problems that are kind of under the surface.”

