‘SPIRITUAL WAR’: Trump softened his pro-life stance — but you should vote for him anyways

Former President Donald Trump may have softened his pro-life stance, but Americans can’t let that deter them from stopping Kamala Harris in her tracks.

Rusty Reno, the editor for First Things, believes this wholeheartedly, as this is a spiritual war that we have to win.

“There’s kind of a referendum about what kind of country we’re going to have going forward, or even the future of Western civilization,” Reno tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“Rapid demographic change, declines in fertility — we’re undergoing some pretty dramatic cultural changes, and I think that I go into the election thinking that it’s not just a decision about policy, it’s really a kind of spiritual-cultural decision about what kind of country, what kind of civilization we’re going to have,” he explains.

“So the stakes are high indeed,” Peterson comments.

According to Reno, the world appears to be split between “two fundamentally different worldviews” and that it’s “almost as if we’re living in separate realities.”

While the extreme progressives and conservatives have been discussing civil war, he doesn’t believe it will come to that.

“I think that’s overblown, precisely because the middle 60% is not engaged in the same passionate way that the two sides are,” he explains. “But by the end of the decade, I think we will be going either one direction or the other as a country.”

And for the sake of our country, that direction should be right.

“There are two things to keep in mind. One is we’re going to vote in early November, and we have a choice, and we may not like Donald Trump’s retreat from a strong pro-life stance, but the alternative is a radical, pro-abortion Democratic party,” Reno says.

“So I have no question, I have no qualms of conscience in voting for Donald Trump on the grounds that his administration is more likely to defend life than would a Democratic Party administration,” he continues.

“The second thing is that we can work at the state level, at the local level, to continue to support pro-life politicians, bring them up through the system,” he adds.

