Jason Whitlock SLAMS Angel Reese’s fake victim act in latest WNBA scandal: ‘It’s a HOAX!’

Last weekend during the WNBA season kickoff, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark received a flagrant foul when she slapped the arm of the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese. Reese immediately responded by bowing up to Clark, resulting in a technical foul for verbal taunting.

It wasn’t long before allegations of Fever fans targeting Reese with racial slurs emerged, resulting in the league launching an investigation.

Coincidence?

Jason Whitlock thinks not.

“Angel Reese misbehaves poorly, and the next thing you know — voila, Indiana Fever fans, they shouted racial taunts,” he says, calling the scandal “a hoax.”

The chances of the allegations being true are incredibly slim, given that the only people who go to WNBA games are “black women” and “left-wing lesbians” — none of whom are likely to hurl racial slurs, Whitlock explains.

Further, nobody seems to want to fess up about exactly what happened to fuel the allegations. Last week during a Chicago Sky practice, reporters interviewed Reese, who was willing to talk about everything except what actually happened.

Whitlock plays the clip of the interview.

“How did it affect you Saturday trying to do your job, trying to play and having this going on simultaneously?” one reporter asked.

“It's tough, but I think I have a great support system. I'm loved by so many people,” Reese responded.

“What do you think of the league's response, just coming out right away and getting that investigation going?” another reporter asked.

“They understand that this is the priority. Obviously, there’s no place for this,” Reese said.

One reporter then attempted to shift the conversation to the actual allegations, asking where the alleged racial slurs were coming from in the arena, but he was quickly shut down by Reese, who said, “That’s not a me question.”

Another reporter chimed in, asking, “What would you like the league to do with those fans?” but a Sky PR staffer interrupted, shutting the question down.

Whitlock says it’s obvious they don’t want to talk about what happened precisely because “nothing happened.”

“Nothing happened to her other than she gets to nail herself to a cross and pretend like she's a victim,” he says.

What’s really beneath these fake allegations is a deep hatred for Caitlin Clark, he argues. But because she knows “Caitlin Clark has done nothing to [her],” she’s instead taking out her vitriol on Clark’s fans.

“Caitlin Clark fans — they're the real bad people, and they're in the arena shouting negative things at me, racist things,” Whitlock mocks.

To hear more of his commentary and see the footage of Reese’s interview, watch the video above.

