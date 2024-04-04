The truth about Stefon Diggs’ trade to Houston

Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been traded to the Houston Texans for a second-round pick, joining rookie sensation C.J. Stroud.

“This could be a win-win or a lose-lose,” Steve Kim tells Jason Whitlock, who believes this move will make Diggs “very happy.”

“It’s not about winning at this point,” Whitlock says. “It’s not about stats. He’s made his money. He’s gotten the big contracts, he’s good.”

However, while Diggs will be happy, Whitlock doesn’t think he’s right for Houston, which is in “win-now mode.”

“Stefon Diggs looks good on paper, but I actually think he’ll end up being the problem and could throw a banana peel for the Houston Texans who have made a lot of moves trying to win right now,” he explains.

Kim believes it will be a “test at times of Stefon Diggs' professionalism and maturity.”

“I just know this, he’s probably a lot happier for two reasons. Number one, he still gets to be with an elite A1 quarterback, and he doesn’t have to do that in Buffalo,” he explains.

But he agrees that this might cause problems for Houston.

“These diva receivers have a way of disrupting chemistry, and sometimes, I hate to use this old cliche from a coach, it’s not about we, it’s about me,” Kim says.

