Riley Gaines slaps down Jemele Hill after leaked report says Olympic women's boxing champ has male chromosomes

A controversial Algerian boxer who won the gold medal in the women's Olympics competition has been revealed to have male chromosomes, confirming the criticism from many on the right.

The development led former competitive swim star Riley Gaines to lambast Jemele Hill, a former ESPN host, over her previous comments defending Imane Khelif.

'Hey [Jemele Hill]. We’ll be waiting for your apology.'

Hill had thought to win the debate after an Italian female boxer forfeited a fight to Khelif but said she respected the decision made by the International Olympic Committee to let Khelif fight.

"A lot of people need to apologize. I hope Khelif sues some people over their reckless remarks," Hill wrote in August. "All this story did was expose ugliness, hatred, and transphobia. As Carini admitted here, she quit because she was upset she was gonna get her ass whooped and other folks turned it into something else."

Gaines reminded Hill of the leaked information about Khelif's chromosomes.

"Hey @jemelehill," Gaines wrote in post on Sunday. "We’ll be waiting for your apology to Angel [sic] Carini — a woman who was punched in the face by a male who intended to knock her unconscious while the world watched, then labeled a coward by people like you for standing up against it."

Hill had not responded yet to the challenge.

Photo by Annice Lyn/ANOC via Getty Images

Gaines and Hill most recently feuded over alleged racist comments made by a black WNBA player against a white player. Gaines accused the Women's National Basketball Association of having a double standard on racism, but Hill defended Brittney Griner, claiming she was merely criticizing what she saw as a bad call of a foul and that she didn't use a racial insult.

"Imagine if Clark had said the inverse," wrote Gaines, after stating that it appeared Griner called Caitlin Clark "trash" and a "f**king white girl."

"I get that your whole personality is caught up in stuff like this, so you don’t care about spreading misinformation," responded Hill. "She clearly says 'trash' and 'f**king WACK CALL.' But carry on with your grifting ass."

Gaines later responded in an interview on OutKick, where Gaines also hosts a podcast.

"I say bring it on. There's lots of things that bother me and scare me, but Jemele Hill and her professional race baiting isn't one of them," she said.

Gaines has become an outspoken defender of women athletes against unfair competition from biological males.

