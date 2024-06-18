Mark Levin: Biden’s mental fitness is a ‘serious issue’

There should be no question at this point that Joe Biden’s mental decline is accelerating, and Mark Levin believes this should be of grave concern to us all.

“This issue of dementia is a serious issue,” Levin says. “I should know. I’ve had two people in my family who’ve had Alzheimer’s and one who had moderate dementia. It’s not funny, it’s very upsetting.”

This is why, Levin says, that he’s “disgusted” that Biden is running for president.

“We’re talking about the president of the United States. We’re talking about one branch of government that controls whether we go to war or not and what type of weapons we use among a thousand other things,” Levin says.

While Biden has moments when he seems okay, it’s not unusual for patients with mental disorders to seem as though they’re back to normal sometimes.

“Everybody says, ‘See? He was great for 90 minutes, he was great for an hour, he was great.’ Many people who have dementia or Alzheimer’s early stages can do that sort of thing,” Levin says.

“There’s a reason Joe Biden has taken vacation 40% of his presidency, there’s a reason why he won’t have, give, and take press conferences on a regular basis. There’s a reason why his staff walks around him when he goes to and fro from the helicopter. There’s a reason why we’re seeing on television what we’re seeing and we’re hearing what we’re hearing out of the president’s mouth — because he’s not well,” he continues.

“It’s not funny, but it’s utterly unconscionable and irresponsible for the largest political party in this country to be nominating somebody for president who they nominated before when he wasn’t well, when the vast majority of its members know damn well that what I’m saying is the truth.”

