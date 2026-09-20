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Nick Freitas says Democrats aren't socialists — they're something worse
September 20, 2026
Many Democrat proposals labeled 'socialist' fit a different economic model entirely.
Democrats often shy away from the terms communist or socialist while throwing the term fascist at conservatives, and BlazeTV host Nick Freitas points out that they might be right to deny those labels — but not for the reason they would think.
“You will see Democrats go, ‘You know, I’m not a communist. I don’t like communists. No, I’m a capitalist, but I do want all these massive government welfare programs, and I want the government micromanaging the economy, and I want them controlling industry,’” Freitas tells co-host Christian Hines.
“So you’re not a communist,” he continues. “That’s true, because a communist would want the complete state ownership or a socialist would want the complete state ownership of all these industries,” he continues, adding, “You’re a fascist.”
“Economically, there is something to be said about how there are substantial numbers of Democrats who ... I would not call them communists economically, I would call them fascists economically,” Hines agrees.
“It’s a loaded term ... but economically they do believe in basically corporatism, the fusing of the private and public sector,” he adds.
“This is the difference between people that have actually studied fascism and people that just use it as like a social slur,” Nick says, pointing out that there are “elements of the fascist movement” that are more associated with the right and some that are more associated with the left.
“But if you actually look at like what the tenants were of the fascist party initially, I mean, none of it looks conservative,” he explains.
“For instance, they wanted a guaranteed minimum wage. They wanted guaranteed state-supported retirement. They wanted labor unions and workers to have a greater say with respect to how industry was organized and run. They wanted universal suffrage,” he continues.
“Every single one of them you would have put in a left-wing camp,” he adds.
“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+, YouTube, and major podcast platforms.
Start watching Nick Freitas NOW at blazetv.com and use the promo code NICK40 for $40 off your BlazeTV+ subscription.
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