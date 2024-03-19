Kate Middleton supposedly spotted over the weekend, but wild conspiracy theories continue to circulate

After nearly four months of not being photographed, the Princess of Wales has finally been spotted, or so the U.K.’s Sun Newspaper reports.

According to various accounts, Kate and Prince William were seen shopping together at the Windsor Farm Shop over the weekend. Kate is supposedly happy and healthy following her abdominal surgery that took place in January.

But skepticism surrounding the princess’ whereabouts, her health, her marriage, and the potential the media is covering up a massive scandal continues to circulate.

“I’ve read so many conspiracy theories,” Bridget Phetasy tells Dave Landau and ¼ Black Garrett.

One such theory is that the Mother’s Day photograph of Kate and her three children was photoshopped to include Kate.

“Is she the floating head?” asks Dave.

Another theory is that “[Kate] is missing” because she’s “a non-royal,” and “bad things happen if you don’t marry your cousin,” says Bridget.

Supposedly, Kate’s royal duties will resume following Easter, however.

“A Kensington Palace announcement on January 17 [stated] that Kate Middleton had undergone a planned abdominal surgery ... and would not take part in royal duties until after Easter,” reads Dave.

“I guess she’ll rise again,” he jokes.

To hear the cast’s theories on Kate Middleton’s mysterious withdrawal from society, watch the video below.

