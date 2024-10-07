3 megachurch scandals that will SHOCK you

In a recent New York Times article titled “Around Dallas, the Church Scandals Seem to Have No End,” writer Ruth Graham called out several prominent Dallas-Fort Worth pastors and churches for eyebrow-raising misconduct.

Pat Gray and the “Unleashed” team discuss what is becoming a real cause for concern in the DFW Christian community.

“The article starts out this way,” says Pat, reading from Graham: “On a Sunday morning, the pastor of Fellowship Church in Grapevine, Texas took to the stage with his wife to reassure their congregation.”



The pastor being referenced is Ed Young, who, as far as Pat knows, has not been accused of any misconduct.

Young told his congregation, “Lisa is the only woman I've ever been with, and I'm the only man she's ever been with. ... We don't have to worry about any sexual skeletons in our closet.”

Young’s statement comes as a response to the growing list of DFW-based pastors who seem to be falling like flies as of late — the most noteworthy being Robert Morris of Gateway Church, who was accused of sexually abusing a child in the 1980s, Tony Evans of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, who stepped down due to some vague “secret sin” from his past, and most recently, Steven J. Lawson of Trinity Bible Church, who had an inappropriate relationship with a woman.

Graham calls out all three of these men in her article — and more.

“There is an associate pastor at Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco. ... He was fired in July for moral failure. The lead pastor of Cross Timbers Church in Argyle resigned over inappropriate and hurtful actions,” says Pat, citing the article.

“It’s like a rampant virus,” he sighs.

