Bill Clinton was 'scared and mad’ after CIA scrapped bin Laden operation: 'Do your job'

Former President Bill Clinton is spilling the tea on one of the biggest missed opportunities in the years before 9/11.

In a recent interview, Clinton said he had authorized the CIA to target Osama bin Laden but that the agency ultimately abandoned the operation because officials feared a failed mission could kill innocent civilians.

Clinton explained their reasoning during a radio interview with WABC’s "Cats Roundtable" and told the hosts that he “immediately” knew who was behind the terror attacks while watching them unfold.

He also reportedly said that he had “authorized the CIA to try to take him out.”

“I was scared, and I was mad because we tried to get him before, and the CIA at the last minute killed the plan that I think might well have succeeded,” Clinton said.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray isn’t buying it.

“I’m just looking now for my copy of the 1998 Constitution where it says, ‘The CIA is the commander in chief of the United States,’” he says.

“No ... that copy of the Constitution was written in November, roughly about the 22nd or so of 1963,” executive producer Keith Malinak chimes in, referencing the grisly assassination of JFK.

“So we do know that the CIA is the commander in chief, and they have the final word on that,” Gray says, though he still believes “the president of the United States is responsible.”

“Whether it’s George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, whoever the president is, you’re the commander in chief, you make the decision,” he says.

“And if you felt like he should be taken out, take him out. Have the giblets to just do your job,” he adds.

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