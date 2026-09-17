Brother of Lindsay Clancy holdout juror sheds light on pivotal decision — reveals family 'cannot leave the house': Report

The brother of the lone holdout juror who sparked a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy murder case revealed new details about his sibling's controversial decision, according to a new report.

The New York Post interviewed a man the outlet identified as the brother of the unnamed juror who refused to join the other 11 members of the jury in the polarizing case of the Massachusetts mother and the extent of her criminal responsibility in the deaths of her three young children.

'They won’t leave us alone, and we don’t know anything.'

"He looked at the case, and he made the call," the brother told the Post. "For me, that’s how I would do it. I would just listen to the case with all the evidence, and go from there."

The brother noted, "His choice was good for some people, but not good for other people."

The brother pushed back against unfounded claims that the juror's Catholic faith influenced his jury decision.

"I don’t think religion had anything to do with it," the brother stated.

The holdout juror's family has faced an onslaught of unwanted attention since the high-profile trial ended in a mistrial, according to his brother.

The New York Post reported, "The brother also said that the devoutly Catholic Haitian immigrant clan has been relentlessly hounded by true-crime gawkers and reporters since the juror refused to agree with the 11 others and find Clancy not guilty of murder by reason of insanity after she killed her three kids."

"My family cannot leave the house," said the brother — who was not named by the New York Post.

He added, "They are leaving notes at my mother’s house. They won’t leave us alone, and we don’t know anything."

"People have been calling me like crazy," the brother said. "It's crazy."

RELATED: Allie Beth Stuckey warns against ‘empathy-based justice’ in Lindsay Clancy trial





As Blaze News reported last week, juror Paula Devlin revealed to Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" that the holdout juror was a male "person of color."

On Monday, Judge William Sullivan of Plymouth Superior Court indefinitely impounded the names of the jurors, citing concerns about their privacy and "real and present" risks of harm.

Judge Sullivan wrote:

Some of the empaneled jurors have come forward and spoken to the media after the declaration of a mistrial on September 4, 2026. However, the majority of the jurors, deliberating and alternates, have maintained their anonymity, despite multiple requests to give statements. The Court concludes that there is a risk of immediate and irreparable injury should the list be made available to the public at this time.

Clancy's defense did not deny that she fatally strangled her three children — 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan — with exercise bands and then attempted suicide at their Massachusetts home while the father was running errands.

During the trial, Clancy's defense argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she killed her kids.

After the judge declared a mistrial, Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, made a curious plea to President Donald Trump to pardon his client.

"It's a very sad situation. I certainly heard that. Look, it's very sad. There's no winner there. There's no win no matter what you do. Three children are dead," Trump said of the case.

A status hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29, when Clancy's attorneys are expected to argue against a second trial.

Reddington told "CBS Mornings" he will present a motion to dismiss the case at the hearing.

"It will be a motion to dismiss based on what's called double jeopardy grounds, because there's no … manifest necessity," Reddington stated. "You have to have a manifest necessity to declare a mistrial for obvious reasons — the invested time that the jurors put into it, the court, the staff, the defendant, the prosecution, everybody."

Meanwhile, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz has not said publicly whether he plans to retry Clancy.

Patrick Clancy, the husband of Lindsay Clancy, is set to appear on "60 Minutes" on Sunday evening.

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