California Gov. Newsom just banned this age group from 'addictive' social media

For years, lawmakers have debated age verification bills that would restrict internet access to underage users, essentially forcing them out of online platforms and off devices used to share information. Now, California is taking it a step farther with what it calls “the strongest child safety chatbot and social media laws in the nation.”

When it comes to device access for underage users, most conservatives agree that parents should have the power to choose whether or not their child uses a device, logs onto the internet, or opens certain apps and services. The left disagrees, though. In the case of California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), he would rather limit children’s access to social media than allow parents to decide.

The algorithm on social media drives the dissemination of information.

One bill that received the governor’s signature — Assembly Bill 1709 — will completely change the way minors use social media. The document notes that all social media platform holders — like X, Facebook, TikTok, etc. — are banned from “providing an addictive feature” to users under the age of 16.

The bill later goes on to define an “addictive feature” as an algorithmic feed that serves tailored content to the user, content that autoplays in the feed, such as a video or audio, and “any other feature defined in regulations adopted pursuant to Section 22685 as an addictive feature.” That last bit, of course, leaves the door open to label a wider range of features as addictive down the line, should the state of California see fit.

Social media platform holders are required to adhere to these laws for all of their social digital properties, including websites, apps, and services. If any of them fail to comply, they will be slapped with a $50,000 fine for a knowing violation or a $25,000 fine for an incidental violation.

Taken at face value, the bill aims to villainize social media algorithms, suggesting that they’re harmful to underage users, and it’s no surprise. With the social media addiction trials serving as a backdrop for legislation, it was only a matter of time before the government made a move to limit functionality. Of course, as we explained in our past coverage, social media addiction isn’t a real human disorder. Instead, it’s more closely aligned with a bad habit. However, that didn’t stop Newsom from signing the bill anyway.

RELATED: The $1 trillion social media addiction trial has begun — is the disorder real?

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Governor Newsom is clearly afraid of what might pop up in the social media feeds of underage users. After all, it was the algorithm that showed us the Somali fraud surrounding the Quality Learing Center, exposed the socialist Democrats being crazy again, and shined a light on so many other moments that impacted our politics. Leftists don’t want young people to see these things if they can avoid it. So naturally, underage users — when their minds are most pliable — should be left out.

The algorithm on social media drives the dissemination of information. It puts important topics in front of the user for maximum visibility. Now, that doesn’t mean the algorithm always gets it right. Sometimes it serves garbage, if that is what’s available at the time. Other times, though, it delivers critical news, knowledge, and insights about the world around us.

To exclude young users from this is to intentionally cut them off from current events, instead relegating them to a corner of the internet where they can’t see the things that politicians like Newsom don’t want them to see. Young users are essentially cut off from a vital pipeline of information.

In addition to the social media addiction bill, Newsom signed several other bills into law.

Adam’s Law, named after Adam Raine, who took his life in April after developing an “increasing emotional reliance on ChatGPT,” aims to establish AI safety mechanisms specifically around underage users. The bill forces AI companies to alert parents if their child discusses suicidal thoughts with a bot. Companies must also conduct regular child safety audits and risk assessments.

Next, California expanded its definition of “child sexual exploitation” to include AI-generated content when depicting people under the age of 18 engaged in sexual conduct.

Lastly, advertisers can’t target underage users, nor can AI systems be used in conjunction with student information in schools from K-12.

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