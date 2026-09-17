CALIFORNIA IDLE: Iconic reality show ditches Hollywood after 24 seasons

After nearly a quarter-century, one of the world's most successful reality franchises is leaving Los Angeles.

It's the series that introduced America to Kelly Clarkson, helped turn Simon Cowell into an international celebrity, launched Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson, and made Randy Jackson a household meme.

'Every major production category in LA is going under water.'

It premiered when George W. Bush was president and survived a cancellation, a network change, countless judging-panel shake-ups, and the end of the monoculture that made it a phenomenon in the first place.

But apparently it couldn't survive California.

No golden ticket

"American Idol" will move production to the Atlanta area for its 25th season, ending a left-coast run that dates back to its 2002 debut, according to Deadline.

And the reason for the move makes the timing particularly awkward for the Golden State.

California has been desperately trying to stop film and television productions from fleeing to states such as Georgia and New Jersey. Last year, lawmakers dramatically expanded the state's film and television tax-credit program and, for the first time, opened it to a new category: large-scale competition shows.

You'd think “American Idol” might qualify; it didn't.

Under California's expanded incentive program, a “large-scale competition show” can qualify for tax credits if contestants compete over multiple episodes for money or another prize, with winners selected by judges, an audience, or another competitive mechanism.

That certainly sounds like “American Idol.” But California's rules also exclude “traditional reality, game shows, talk shows, or docufollow television programming” from the new category, and Deadline reports that “Idol” did not qualify for the state's credit.

Georgia presents a considerably more attractive proposition. The state offers qualifying film and television productions that spend at least $500,000 in Georgia a 20% base tax credit, with another 10% available under certain conditions. Unscripted and reality productions can qualify.

For a sprawling production such as “American Idol,” that's real money.

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'Masked' mandate

And “Idol” isn't the only reality show California has lost.

“The Masked Singer,” another long-running competition series, announced earlier this year that it would move production from Los Angeles to New Jersey for its 15th season.

New Jersey offers a tax credit of up to 30% for qualifying television productions, including unscripted shows.

California, in other words, is now competing not merely with Georgia — which has spent years building itself into a major production center — but with states across the country willing to make Hollywood productions a better offer.

The departures come at a particularly bad time for Los Angeles.

A July report from FilmLA, the nonprofit organization that handles film permitting for Los Angeles and several surrounding jurisdictions, found that permitted on-location production fell another 12.7% during the second quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

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Out of tune

Compared with the five-year average, the numbers are uglier still.

Feature-film shoot days were down roughly 40%. Commercial production was down about 46%, while television overall was down nearly 49%.

Reality television — the category that includes shows such as “American Idol” — was down nearly 63% from its five-year average.

TV drama was down 16%, while TV comedy was down roughly 67%.

And those weren't merely unfavorable comparisons against the five-year average. Each of those major categories also declined compared with the second quarter of 2025.

There were a couple of bright spots. TV pilot activity was up 40% against its five-year average, while FilmLA's catchall “Other” category increased 10% year-over-year.

But overall permitted on-location production was down 35.9% from the five-year average.

Those numbers don't capture every movie or television show being made in California. FilmLA measures permitted on-location filming in the jurisdictions it serves, meaning soundstage production and filming elsewhere in the state aren't necessarily included.

Still, California itself plainly recognizes the larger problem.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) signed a major expansion of the state's Film and Television Tax Credit Program last year, increasing the amount available annually and widening the range of productions eligible for incentives. The state says the expanded program is already attracting billions of dollars in projected economic activity.

The effort may yet help reverse California's production decline. But when it came to keeping “American Idol” in Hollywood?

That's gonna be a no from them, dawg.

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