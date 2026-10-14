Mamdani’s October 7 statement wasn’t anti-Israel enough for his own supporters

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) managed to anger his own supporters with his October 7 statement — despite denouncing Israel in more than half of it.

Mamdani first briefly acknowledged Hamas’ deadly 2023 attack on Israel before accusing the Israeli government of an ongoing genocide in Gaza and citing egregious Palestinian casualty figures.

“This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers. It marks three years since the horrific war crimes of October 7. On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others,” Mamdani began.

“We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss,” he continued.

“The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians — including more than 21,000 children,” he added.

“Really? Where are you getting those numbers, Zohran?” BlazeTV host Pat Gray asks.

“You’re getting them from Hamas, the official health agency in the Gaza strip. Hamas is giving those numbers. They’re garbage numbers,” he says.

“And Israel can only do so much to mitigate the civilian casualties,” he continues. “They tell them, ‘Look, we’re going to bomb this building. You need to leave.’ And if you don’t, what are they going to do about that?”

Mamdani also claimed that “since the so-called ceasefire, more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed” and that the “suffering has intensified with every Israeli bomb dropped on ambulances waiting outside hospitals.”

“They’re hiding in the hospitals. Hamas has infiltrated the hospitals. They use them, and they use the people in them as human shields,” Gray says.

“This is pathetic,” he says, noting that Mamdani also lamented that “our tax dollars fund these war crimes.”

“Hamas is still seeking the complete destruction of Israel and everybody in that country. What do you think ‘from the river to the sea’ means?” he asks, answering, “It means no Jews in Israel.”

“I mean, this is so incredible that he posted this on October 7, and yet it was too sympathetic for his followers,” he adds.

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